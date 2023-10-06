Air Freshener Market Size, Outlook: Analysing the 8.46% CAGR and USD 30.95 Billion Projection by 2032

Newark, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 13.74 Billion in 2022 air freshener market will reach USD 30.95 Billion by 2032. The global air freshener market is rising as people desire a nice environment in their homes, workplaces, cars, and other vehicles. There has been a significant increase due to consumer awareness for fresh air, delightful smells with aerosol sprays, pumps, various scented candles, and many more. Increased awareness of these luxury goods and a considerable quantity of disposable money will fuel market expansion in the coming years.



Key Insight of the Air Freshener Market



Europe is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.53% over the projection period.



Europe is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.53% over the forecast period. Premium and eco-friendly air fresheners are becoming increasingly popular in Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Italy, which are the leading consumers of these goods. These countries have rigorous regulations for indoor air quality and a significant emphasis on sustainable & natural components, i.e., influencing customer preferences for scented items to preserve a fresh & pleasant indoor environment. Furthermore, the cultural emphasis of Europeans on sanitation and cleanliness while providing an attractive ambience in homes and public spaces acts as a consistent driver for the air freshener Market.



The spray segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.34% over the projected period in the air freshener market.



The spray segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.34% in the air freshener market. They offer customers a wide choice of aromas and odours, including floral, fruity, woody, and fresh notes. This wide range of possibilities appeals to customers looking for a specific mood in their surroundings. Furthermore, sprays quickly eliminate unpleasant odours and deliver fresh aroma in seconds and any situation, including homes, offices, cars, and public spaces. As a result, their broad applicability makes them suited for a wide range of situations. As a result, these factors meet the vast demand for sprays, driving the growth of the air freshener market.



Over the projected period, the automotive segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.94% in the air freshener market.



Over the forecasted period, the automotive segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.94% in the air freshener market. Car air fresheners, specifically developed for automobiles, come in various forms, including hanging, vent clips, and plug-in devices, and help remove undesirable odours while offering a pleasant driving experience. The ever-increasing availability of various car perfumes worldwide propels the automotive application of air fresheners. As the automotive industry grows with ever-increasing vehicle sales, an increasing number of air freshener manufacturers are actively working on introducing innovative products to the market to generate better revenue streams, which will, in turn, create new opportunities for the air freshener market in the coming years.



Report Scope and Segmentation -



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Forecast CAGR 8.46% 2032 Value Projection USD 30.95 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 13.74 Billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 239 Segments Covered Product Type, Application Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

Market Dynamics



Driver: Increasing public awareness of air pollution



With increasing concerns about air pollution, there is an increased demand for air fresheners to improve air quality and support healthy living. Air fresheners are increasingly used in commercial settings such as workplaces and hotels to produce a nice and welcoming environment for clients and guests. Customers include premium and luxury air fresheners with distinct and exotic aromas, attractive packaging, and exclusive qualities. Automobile air fresheners are becoming increasingly popular, with consumers preferring products that deliver a refreshing and pleasant perfume during their drives. With the rise of e-commerce, consumers can access various air fresheners and compare pricing and features, encouraging market growth.



Restraint: Health concerns



Some consumers may have health issues related to using air fresheners, such as allergies or respiratory illnesses, which may decrease demand. Air freshener usage can contribute to indoor air pollution, and some customers may be concerned about the product's environmental impact, resulting in a drop in demand. Buyers may be unwilling to pay premium air freshener prices, resulting in decreased demand. There have been incidents of air fresheners causing fires or explosions, which may increase customer safety concerns and reduce demand.



Opportunity: The rising popularity of eco-friendly and natural air fresheners



As consumer awareness about the environmental impact increases, there is a growing need for eco-friendly and natural air fresheners free of hazardous ingredients. Smart air fresheners with features like voice control and remote access are gaining popularity, particularly in the domestic sector. Customers desire air fresheners with long-lasting scents to keep their living areas smelling better. For example, aromatherapy and air purification air fresheners are becoming increasingly popular. Customers want customizable air fresheners with their favourite scents and patterns.



Challenge: Growing issues about environmental degradation



While air fresheners provide a solution for hiding odours and delivering a pleasant smell, certain aspects of their formulation and use have caused major environmental and health concerns, which could limit the expansion of the air freshener market. Some conventional air fresheners contain VOCs (Volatile Organic Chemicals) and other potentially hazardous substances, which contribute to indoor air pollution and may cause respiratory irritations or allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. As customers become more aware of the potential health consequences, air fresheners that prioritize indoor air quality and use safer formulas are in high demand. Furthermore, air fresheners' production, use, and disposal may have detrimental environmental consequences.



Some of the major players operating in the air freshener market are:



• Church & Dwight Inc.

• Godrej Consumer Products Limited (The Godrej Group)

• Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Procter & Gamble

• S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

• California Scents (Energizer Holdings Inc)

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

• Newell Brands

• Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Gel

• Candle

• Spray

• Electric

• Others



By Application:



• Commercial

• Residential

• Automotive



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



