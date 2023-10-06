Placing to raise £1,819,350 and Company Update

Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

6 October 2023

Vast Resources plc

(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Placing to raise £1,819,350

Issue of Equity and TVR

Company Update

Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces that it has raised £1,819,350 gross through a placing (the ‘Placing’) of 933,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p in the Company (‘Ordinary Shares’) at a price of 0.195p per Ordinary Share (the ‘Placing’). The Placing was undertaken by the Company’s joint broker, Axis Capital Markets Ltd (‘Axis’).

The net cash raised from the Placing will be used for working capital and to ensure the Company can meet its current corporate obligations both in Romania and at a corporate level. At the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine in Romania (“Baita Plai”) funds will also be applied to bridging any unforeseen operational related costs due to the recent protest action as well as to funding further expansion capital costs, the ongoing drilling programme and mine development costs.

Baita Plai

The Company is pleased to announce it has now commenced commercial production of the lead/zinc concentrate.

Drilling continues at a rapid rate to enable the Company to extend the licence in 2024 and increase the resource. The Company is also advancing underground development as drill results highlight mineral rich areas in new locations that were not part of the current mine plan.

The Company will be updating the market regarding the Q3 2023 Production Report in the coming weeks.



Tajikistan

Further to the announcement made on 12 April 2023, the Company is pleased to report that the first commercial shipment of the lead/zinc concentrate to Trafigura will be completed this week with further shipments being planned.

Funding

Based on current strategy and updated expectations the Company does not believe it will need to raise further equity funding for the foreseeable future.

Asset Backed Debt

As stated in the announcement made on 4 October 2023, the Company has agreed an extension with Mercuria Energy Trading SA and Alpha Investments SARL to 30 November 2023 that should allow the additional time necessary to finalise the settlement of its historic claims outlined in previous announcements. The Company, once documentation is concluded, will make a further announcement.

Admission of the Placing Shares & Total Voting Rights

Application will be made to AIM for the Placing Shares, which will rank pari passu with existing Ordinary Shares, to be admitted to trading on AIM (‘Admission’) in two tranches. It is expected that Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of 154,500,000 Shares on or around 12 October 2023 (the “First Admission”) and Admission will become effective and dealing will commence in respect of the issue of 778,500,000 being the balance of the Placing Shares on or around 20 October 2023 (the “Second Admission”). The Placing is conditional on Admission.

Following the First Admission, the total issued share capital of the Company will be 3,568,144,142 and following the Second Admission this will be 4,346,644,142. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury and accordingly the above figures of 3,568,144,142 and 4,346,644,142 may then be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in Vast under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rule.

