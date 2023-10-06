Global Sleeves Market Worth US$ 1.45 Billion by 2033, Fueled by High-Quality Metal Casting Demand from Automotive and Construction Companies: Persistence Market Research

New York, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sleeves market stood at US$ 902.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1.45 billion by the end of 2033, as per a new study by Persistence Market Research. Demand for exothermic sleeves is high, and this segment is expected to expand at a volume CAGR of 4.3% through 2033.



Foundry sleeves are typically made from clay, graphite, or other high-temperature-resistant substances. Exothermic sleeves are used in the casting process to enhance the quality of molten metal by improving uniformity and reducing impurities. Insulating sleeves, on the other hand, help in modulating the metal's rate of solidification, eliminating defects like porosity and shrinkage voids.

Increasing demand for different types of castings from several end-use industries, such as automotive and construction, is one of the prominent factors driving the growth of the sleeves market.

As the automotive industry continues to grow and innovate, demand for precision cast components increases, leading to a corresponding rise in the need for these sleeves to ensure casting quality and consistency.

Urbanization and the robust growth of the global construction industry are key factors pushing the demand for foundry sleeves. The construction industry relies on various metal components and structures, such as steel beams, columns, brackets, and connectors.

Sleeves are used in the casting of these metal components. As the construction industry grows, there is a higher demand for these metal castings, which in turn can drive the sales of foundry sleeves across the globe.

Rising need for high-performance components in the aerospace and defense industries is anticipated to boost the demand for sleeves during the forecast period. These sleeves are essential for producing complex and precise castings, such as engine turbine blades and structural aircraft components. They ensure the integrity of critical alloys and maintain the structural integrity of components used in defense systems and aircraft.

Market Snapshot:



Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$ 902.5 million Estimated Revenue 2023 US$ 936.4 million Growth Rate - CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2023-2033 No. of Pages 270 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, By Application, By Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered INEXO Cast Metal Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Cangzhou Sefu Ceramic New Materials Co., Ltd., Suzhou Xingye Materials Technology Co., Ltd, ASK Chemicals, Vesuvius plc, INTOCAST AG, Shengquan Group, Freeman (Japan) Co., Ltd., TOCHU Corporation, Essem Metachem Industries (P) Limited, Freeman (Japan) Co., Ltd., Kore Mart Limited, KITANI Corporation, Pine Pacific, Smelko Foundry Products, Gargi Group, Fomacom GmbH, GES Foundry Products & Metallurgy, Other Key Players

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for sleeves is estimated at US$ 936.4 million in 2023.

The market is projected to expand at 4.5% CAGR and reach US$ 1.45 billion by 2033.

Sales of exothermic sleeves are forecasted to rise at a volume CAGR of 4.3% through 2033.

The aluminum casting segment is set to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market in South Asia & Pacific is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% over the decade.



“To succeed in the global sleeves market, manufacturers are investing in research and development activities to create advanced refractory materials with improved thermal and chemical resistance,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global market is estimated to remain fragmented with a large number of small players operating on a regional level. Some foundry sleeve manufacturers have expanded their operations globally to tap into emerging markets and cater to the growing demand from various regions. These manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their supply chain networks to increase their market footprint and revenue.

Manufacturers are focusing on the development of a reliable and efficient global distribution network to enhance market penetration. Several manufacturers are also collaborating with foundries to develop customized solutions to meet their specific casting requirements. Manufacturers are responding by offering tailored foundry sleeves designed to optimize performance and reduce operational costs.

More Valuable Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new research report on the global sleeves market that contains an industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and an opportunity assessment for 2023 to 2033.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, product type, application, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

Market Challenges in the Aluminum Casting Sleeve Industry:

Material Selection: Choosing the right material for sleeves is crucial. They need to withstand high temperatures and maintain their structural integrity to ensure a successful casting process. Finding materials that strike a balance between performance and cost can be challenging.

Choosing the right material for sleeves is crucial. They need to withstand high temperatures and maintain their structural integrity to ensure a successful casting process. Finding materials that strike a balance between performance and cost can be challenging. Environmental Regulations: The aluminum casting industry is under increasing pressure to adhere to stringent environmental regulations. This necessitates a shift towards more sustainable materials and processes, which can be both costly and technically demanding.

The aluminum casting industry is under increasing pressure to adhere to stringent environmental regulations. This necessitates a shift towards more sustainable materials and processes, which can be both costly and technically demanding. Cost Management: Achieving cost-effective production while meeting quality standards remains a constant challenge. Balancing the cost of materials, labor, and equipment while delivering high-quality aluminum castings is a delicate equation.

Achieving cost-effective production while meeting quality standards remains a constant challenge. Balancing the cost of materials, labor, and equipment while delivering high-quality aluminum castings is a delicate equation. Technological Advancements: Staying updated with the latest technological advancements in casting and sleeve design is essential. Failure to embrace innovative technologies can result in a loss of competitiveness in the market.

Future Developments in the Sleeves Market:

Advanced Materials: Expect to see the development of advanced sleeve materials that offer improved thermal resistance, durability, and sustainability. These materials will address the industry's need for high-performance and environmentally friendly options.

Expect to see the development of advanced sleeve materials that offer improved thermal resistance, durability, and sustainability. These materials will address the industry's need for high-performance and environmentally friendly options. Digital Twin Technology: The integration of digital twin technology will allow for real-time monitoring and optimization of casting processes, including sleeve performance. This will enhance quality control and reduce defects.

The integration of digital twin technology will allow for real-time monitoring and optimization of casting processes, including sleeve performance. This will enhance quality control and reduce defects. Automation and Robotics: Automation and robotics will play a significant role in streamlining the casting process, including the precise placement of sleeves within molds. This will improve efficiency and reduce labor costs.

Automation and robotics will play a significant role in streamlining the casting process, including the precise placement of sleeves within molds. This will improve efficiency and reduce labor costs. Sustainability Initiatives: The industry will continue to invest in eco-friendly practices, including recycling and reusing materials, as well as minimizing waste. Sustainable sleeve materials and manufacturing processes will become more prevalent.

The industry will continue to invest in eco-friendly practices, including recycling and reusing materials, as well as minimizing waste. Sustainable sleeve materials and manufacturing processes will become more prevalent. Advanced Simulation Tools: The use of advanced simulation tools will enable engineers to optimize sleeve design and placement for specific casting applications, reducing the risk of defects and improving overall casting quality.



