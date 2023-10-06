RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2023-10-06
|Loan
|1061
|Coupon
|0.75%
|ISIN-code
|SE0011281922
|Maturity
|2029-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|4,346
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|22
|Number of accepted bids
|5
|Average yield
|3.008 %
|Lowest yield
|3.005 %
|Highest accepted yield
|3.010 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|66.67
|Auction date
|2023-10-06
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|900 +/- 900
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,455
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|900
|Number of bids
|27
|Number of accepted bids
|16
|Average yield
|3.128 %
|Lowest yield
|3.120 %
|Highest accepted yield
|3.145 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|4.71
|Auction date
|2023-10-06
|Loan
|1063
|Coupon
|0.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0015193313
|Maturity
|2045-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|750
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|8
|Average yield
|3.109 %
|Lowest yield
|3.090 %
|Highest accepted yield
|3.120 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|22.22