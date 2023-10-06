RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2023-10-06
Loan1061
Coupon 0.75%
ISIN-codeSE0011281922
Maturity2029-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln4,346
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids22
Number of accepted bids
Average yield3.008 %
Lowest yield3.005 %
Highest accepted yield3.010 %
% accepted at highest yield       66.67

 

Auction date2023-10-06
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln900 +/- 900
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,455
Volume sold, SEK mln900 
Number of bids27 
Number of accepted bids16 
Average yield3.128 %
Lowest yield3.120 %
Highest accepted yield3.145 %
% accepted at highest yield       4.71 


 

Auction date2023-10-06
Loan1063
Coupon0.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0015193313
Maturity2045-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln200 +/- 200
Total bid volume, SEK mln750
Volume sold, SEK mln200 
Number of bids14 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield3.109 %
Lowest yield3.090 %
Highest accepted yield3.120 %
% accepted at highest yield       22.22 

 

 