Global Performance Apparel Market Analysis Report 2023: Focus on Latest Product Developments and Innovations in Materials, Insulation, Interlinings, Motorcycle Clothing, Swimwear and Workwear

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Performance Apparel Markets: Product Developments and Innovations, 2023" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides information on the latest developments in fabrics, fibres, fibre fragmentation, finishing processes, insulation, interlinings, motorcycle clothing, swimwear and workwear.

Whether you're a manufacturer specializing in fibers, textiles, clothing, or chemicals, or a machinery manufacturer involved in spinning, weaving, knitting, or sewing, the insights within this report provide a strategic advantage. For major textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas and H&M, this report offers valuable market intelligence to drive informed decision-making.

Educational institutions, including universities and fashion schools, will find this resource invaluable for staying abreast of industry trends and developments. Business consultancy firms can leverage the report's insights to offer expert guidance in navigating the complexities of the textile and clothing sector.

Moreover, trade associations and government bodies actively involved in policy shaping and trade facilitation will discover essential information to support their initiatives. With this report, you'll have a comprehensive tool to navigate the dynamic landscape of the textile and clothing industry effectively.

Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands and other organisations:

Airbag Inside Sweden

Bananatex

Carrington Textiles

DuPont

Engelbert Strauss (Strauss)

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Helite

Noble Biomaterials

Polartec

PrimaLoft

SRTX

The University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst)

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

FABRICS

Carrington Textiles has developed a stretch ripstop fabric called Spartan HT Flex Lite for use in military applications

Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst have developed a fabric which is said to perform in the same way as a polar bear's fur coat

FIBRES

A flexible, lightweight aramid fibre for use in the production of soft armour has been launched by DuPont

FIBRE FRAGMENTATION

Polartec has developed a new fabric technology which reduces fibre fragment shedding during laundering

FINISHING PROCESSES

Noble Biomaterials has developed a finishing process called Ionic+ Prism which employs a waterless dyeing technique

INSULATION

PrimaLoft has developed a high performance insulation material which is made using recycled waste plastic recovered from coastlines

INTERLININGS

Freudenberg Performance Materials has developed a nonwoven interlining made using 100% recycled thermoplastic elastomer

MOTORCYCLE CLOTHING

Airbag Inside Sweden and Helite have collaborated in the development of motorcycle jeans which incorporate an airbag

SWIMWEAR

SRTX has developed a swimsuit called Watertex which is made from a non-absorbent fabric that can be dried using just a towel

WORKWEAR

Engelbert Strauss and Bananatex have collaborated in the development of work trousers which are 100% biodegradable

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mvh77

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.