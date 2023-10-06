Global Ambient Intelligence Market Set to Reach $99.43 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambient Intelligence Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Solution, Services), By Technology, By End-use Industry, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ambient intelligence market is poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated size of USD 99.43 billion by 2030, driven by a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.4% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is fueled by several key factors reshaping the technology landscape.

Big Data and IoT Integration Drive Innovation

The increasing adoption of big data analytics is creating exciting opportunities to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) into ambient intelligence. The wealth of data generated by IoT devices can be harnessed through big data analytics, providing valuable insights to optimize user experiences and enhance environmental responsiveness to user needs.

Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Focus

The growing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability is propelling the use of low-power sensors and processors in IoT devices, making them more energy-efficient and cost-effective. This trend facilitates seamless integration into Ambient Intelligence (AmI) systems, further contributing to market expansion.

Global Government Investments Boost Ambient Intelligence

Governments worldwide are increasing their investments in ambient intelligence, with a focus on key technologies such as nanotechnologies, smart technologies, and autonomous cars. These investments foster market growth and innovation.

EU's Digital Europe Program

In 2021, the European Union launched the Digital Europe program, designed to support the development and deployment of digital technologies across Europe. This initiative includes funding for research and development in critical areas like AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure, which are integral components of ambient intelligence.

Market Segment Highlights

Platform Dominance : In 2022, the solution segment held the largest revenue share of 61.5% and is poised to maintain its dominance. The trend toward smart homes and cities drives demand for ambient intelligence solutions that enhance energy monitoring, safety, security, and overall quality of life.

: In 2022, the solution segment held the largest revenue share of 61.5% and is poised to maintain its dominance. The trend toward smart homes and cities drives demand for ambient intelligence solutions that enhance energy monitoring, safety, security, and overall quality of life. Technology Innovations : Affective computing, which enables personalized experiences based on individual preferences and emotional states, led with a revenue share of 20.3% in 2022. RFID technology is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, driven by demand in the retail sector for personalized and interactive customer experiences.

: Affective computing, which enables personalized experiences based on individual preferences and emotional states, led with a revenue share of 20.3% in 2022. RFID technology is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 29.3% during the forecast period, driven by demand in the retail sector for personalized and interactive customer experiences. End-Use Industry Dynamics: In 2022, the healthcare sector commanded the largest revenue share of 20.5%, expected to maintain its position. Ambient intelligence supports the management of chronic diseases by offering real-time feedback and personalized health advice. The education sector is projected to experience the highest growth rate of 28.6% during the forecast period, benefiting from data-driven decision-making and technological advancements.

Regional Insights

North America Leads : North America dominated the market with a 34.1% share in 2022 and is poised to retain its leadership. Increased investments in startups by governments and large organizations are driving innovation and growth.

: North America dominated the market with a 34.1% share in 2022 and is poised to retain its leadership. Increased investments in startups by governments and large organizations are driving innovation and growth. Asia Pacific's Growth: Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period, fueled by the adoption of 5G networks. The region is set to have over 400 million 5G connections by 2025, accounting for more than 14% of total mobile networks, according to GSMA.

