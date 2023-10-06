Anti-Aging Market Size to Surpass USD 284.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.4% | Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The anti-aging market is projected to reach US$ 284.8 billion by 2028 . Anti-aging market revenues are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2028. Various products and services, which aim to give a youthful appearance to the skin, are being introduced to the anti-aging market. A significant number of advancements in technology have been made in the anti-aging industry, including in the fields of cosmetics, dermatology, and medical procedures.



Anti-aging treatments and products are constantly evolving to improve their effectiveness. Personalized solutions are a notable trend in the anti-aging market. A person's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and skin type are taken into consideration when customizing anti-aging treatments and products. A growing number of consumers are seeking customized solutions when it comes to medicine and skincare.

Health and well-being are important components of anti-aging, in addition to appearance. Consumers as part of their anti-aging strategies, including improved nutrition, workouts, and stress management, are increasingly adopting healthy lifestyles. Popularity is likely to grow for this holistic approach to aging. The United Nations Department of Social Affairs published a report titled 'World Population Aging 2019-Highlights' that estimated that by 2050, one in six people will be aged 65 or over, compared to one in eleven in 2019.

Key Findings of the Market Report

As consumers become increasingly aware of the benefits of various serums, the market for anti-aging serums is expected to grow.

The digital age will dramatically increase demand for these products among females in order to stay young and beautiful.

Hyaluronic acid and its role in treating skin disorders are expected to drive market growth

With an increase in awareness and demand among consumers for facial care products, the market for anti-aging products will grow.

A significant portion of the market's demand will come from online retailers and sales.



Global Anti-aging Market- Key Players

Anti-aging market players are developing technologically advanced products, launching new products, acquiring and collaborating with other companies, and obtaining regulatory approvals. Global market growth is likely to be fueled by these strategies. Global anti-aging market players have adopted a few expansion strategies:

Procter & Gamble Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever plc

Shiseido Company, Limited

ZO Skin Health, Inc.

L’Oreal Paris

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc.

Beiersdorf

PHYTOMER

Other prominent players

Key Development

In October 2023, Walnut Creek VibraGenix Therapy packages for men with chronic joint pain are expected to be made available. A new schedule of scheduled therapies at the Human Optimization Center in Walnut Creek is now available to help clients improve their quality of life long-term. According to Human Optimization Center, VibraGenix also contributes to a quicker recovery post-exercise due to its anti-aging and restorative properties.

In September 2023, the Pomegranate Peptide Firming Serum by Glow Recipe will be available in a cute, travel-sized bottle shaped like its name-brand fruit, and will fit easily into any toiletry bag. It's bursting with fruits and vegetables that help reveal a more even, firmer, and brighter complexion.

Global Anti-aging Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing beauty consciousness has allowed this vast industry to expand, which caters to a wide range of beauty concerns. Increased social media influencers and advertisements for anti-aging products are raising the demand for these products. I

In response to the increasing awareness of these products and their effects on the skin, there has been a rise in the popularity of anti-aging products on the market.

A number of industry players are also incorporating innovative technology into their anti-aging products. Due to the increasing demand for anti-aging techniques and products, the global anti-aging market will grow during the forecast period.

The rising number of research and development resources and funding from various sources is expected to drive demand for these products in the market. Increasing legislation and regulations have forced producers to produce anti-aging treatments that are more effective and safer, thus expanding growth prospects for this market.

Skin aging is also linked to a number of skin disorders, such as skin infections and sensitivity to radiation. This will increase demand for skin care products. With the deterioration of collagen and a decrease in fat problems beneath the skin, geriatrics are increasingly reliant on anti-aging cosmetics.



Global Anti-aging Market: Regional Landscape

Increasing non-surgical cosmetic treatments in North America led to the highest anti-aging revenue in the market. Anti-aging treatments in Canada and the United States are growing in popularity due to increased awareness of skincare products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the anti-aging products on the market. An increase in the number of startups and organic products on the market is expected to boost demand in the market. The demand for ayurvedic products is expected to increase with the increasing awareness of the treatments and products available on the market.

Global Anti-aging Market: Segmentation

By Product

Serum

Creams

Gels

Others

By Target Group

Male

Female

By Ingredient

Retinoid

Hyaluronic Acid

Alpha Hydroxy Acid

Others

By Treatment

Body Care

Facial Care

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies

Stores

Online Stores



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



