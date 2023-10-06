Notification on the acquisition of the voting rights

C



AB "Utenos trikotažas" (hereinafter, the Company) received the notification of the Company’s General Manager Nomeda Kaučikienė and her spouse regarding the acquisition of the Company‘s voting rights (see the enclosed annex) following the acquisition of the Company's financial instruments by the notifying parties, i. e. by entering into option agreement on acquisition of the Company’s shares in the future upon the achievement of the agreed objectives. The declared threshold: 5%. Crossing date: 25 September 2023.

For more information please contact Aurimas Likus.

Phone No. +370 618 07809

Email: utenos.trikotazas@ut.lt, info@utenostrikotazas.lt





