Global Oral Irrigator Market Surges to $919.1 Million in 2022, Projected Growth at 3.5% CAGR to Reach $1,252.7 Million by 2031

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Irrigator Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Oral Irrigator Market, valued at USD 919.1 million in 2022, is witnessing substantial growth driven by increasing awareness of oral irrigator devices, particularly among individuals with periodontal disorders, especially in developing economies.

The market is expected to maintain a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031, reaching an estimated value of USD 1,252.7 million by 2031.

Introduction to Oral Irrigator Market:

An oral irrigator, also known as a dental water jet or water flosser, is a dental hygiene device designed to clean the spaces between teeth and along the gumline. It operates by directing a targeted stream of water or mouthwash to remove plaque, food particles, and bacteria from areas that are often hard to reach with conventional brushing and flossing.

Key Uses of Oral Irrigators:

Plaque and Bacteria Removal: Oral irrigators effectively eliminate plaque and bacteria from challenging-to-reach areas, aiding in the prevention of tooth decay, gum disease, and bad breath. Gum Disease Prevention and Management: These devices are particularly valuable for individuals with gum disease or gingivitis. The pulsating water stream gently massages the gums, improves circulation, and reduces inflammation. Orthodontic Care: Oral irrigators are beneficial for those with braces or orthodontic appliances, as they can clean around brackets, wires, and hard-to-reach spots, reducing plaque buildup and the risk of dental issues. Enhanced Oral Hygiene: Incorporating an oral irrigator into your oral care routine complements regular brushing and flossing, ensuring a more comprehensive clean.

Benefits of Oral Irrigators:

Improved Gum Health: Oral irrigators contribute to healthier gums by reducing inflammation, stimulating circulation, and removing plaque and bacteria from the gumline.

Oral irrigators contribute to healthier gums by reducing inflammation, stimulating circulation, and removing plaque and bacteria from the gumline. Enhanced Oral Cleanliness: They provide additional cleanliness by effectively flushing out food particles and debris from between teeth and along the gumline.

They provide additional cleanliness by effectively flushing out food particles and debris from between teeth and along the gumline. Convenience and Ease of Use: Oral irrigators are user-friendly and convenient, offering a gentle cleaning method, especially for individuals with sensitive gums or dental work.

Oral irrigators are user-friendly and convenient, offering a gentle cleaning method, especially for individuals with sensitive gums or dental work. Versatility: Many oral irrigators offer adjustable water pressure settings, allowing users to customize their cleaning experience.

Many oral irrigators offer adjustable water pressure settings, allowing users to customize their cleaning experience. Accessibility: Oral irrigators are suitable for individuals with limited dexterity, making them a valuable alternative for cleaning between teeth.

Market Segmentations:

The market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region:

Product Type:

Countertop

Cordless

Application:

Home

Dentistry

Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness of oral health and preventive dental care.

Rising prevalence of dental issues like gum disease, tooth decay, and bad breath.

Technological advancements in oral irrigator features.

Enhanced accessibility through online retail and dental clinics.

Market Challenges:

High cost of advanced oral irrigators.

Limited awareness in certain consumer segments.

The need for education regarding proper usage and maintenance.

In conclusion, the Global Oral Irrigator Market is poised for significant growth due to rising awareness of oral health, increased adoption of preventive dental practices, technological advancements, and improved product accessibility. As consumers seek comprehensive oral care solutions, the demand for oral irrigators is expected to continue its upward trajectory. Manufacturers, dental professionals, and oral health organizations play essential roles in promoting the benefits and proper use of oral irrigators to maximize their impact on oral health.

Key Players in the Global Oral Irrigator Market:

The Procter & Gamble Company

Church & Dwight Co., Inc

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Panasonic Corporation

Jetpik

Conair LLC

Hydro Floss

Candeon Technologies Co.,Ltd

Shenzhen Risun Technology Co., Ltd

Oratec Corp.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $951.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1252.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dxx3kj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment