Flash News: OKX Lists Verasity Token (VRA) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

OKX Lists Verasity Token (VRA) Perpetual Swap, Enables Margin Trading and Savings for the Token

OKX today listed the Verasity token (VRA) on its perpetual market at 08:00. With the new perpetual listing, users can long and short VRA/USDT with up to 20x leverage. OKX also enabled margin trading and savings for VRA at the same time.



The VRA perpetual swap's contract specifications are as follows:

Feature Details Underlying VRA/USDT Index Settlement asset USDT Face value 1000 Price quotation 1 VRA value calculated in USDT equivalent Tick size 0.000001 Leverage 0.01-20x Funding rate Clamp(MA([(Best bid + Best offer) / 2 – Spot index price] / Spot index price – Interest), -0.75%, 0.75%), Interest = 0 Trading hours 24/7



Verasity is a protocol and product layer platform for esports, video entertainment and digital content management. VRA, which is used for funding advertising campaigns, staking through Verasity's VeraWallet, making payments through VeraPay and distributing Watch & Earn rewards, is central to the Verasity ecosystem.



About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

Disclaimer

This announcement is provided for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide any investment, tax, or legal advice, nor should it be considered an offer to purchase, sell, hold or offer any services relating to digital assets. Digital assets, including stablecoins, involve a high degree of risk, can fluctuate greatly, and can even become worthless.