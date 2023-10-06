Interim Report, January 1 – September 30, 2023

Net asset value on September 30, 2023, was SEK 134.7 billion, or SEK 312 per share. During the first nine months, net asset value increased by 6%, corresponding to SEK 19 per share.

The total return for the period was 17% for the Class A shares, as well as for the Class C shares, compared with 5% for the Stockholm Stock Exchange’s total return index (SIXRX).

During the first nine months of 2023, shares were purchased for a total of SEK 2.0 billion, of which SEK 0.8 billion in Sandvik, SEK 0.6 billion in Volvo, SEK 0.4 billion in Handelsbanken and SEK 0.2 billion in SCA.





2023 2022 2022 Sept 30 Sept 30 Dec 31 Net asset value, SEK M 134 663 107 466 126 477 Net asset value per share, SEK 312 249 293 Share price Industrivärden C, SEK 288.60 223.30 253.00 Debt-equities ratio 5% 6% 5% 2023 2022 2022 SEK M Jan – Sept Jan – Sept Jan – Dec Earnings per share, SEK 26.10 -76.17 -32.34 Dividend income 6 418 5 479 5 479 Dividend paid 3 131 2 915 2 915 Equities portfolio: Purchases 2 049 2 915 3 184 Sales – – –





This information is such that AB Industrivärden is required to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability (phone: +46-8-666 64 19, e-mail: ssl@industrivarden.se), at 11:00 a.m. CEST on October 6, 2023.

