Global Air-Dried Foods Strategic Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $216.1 Billion by 2030 with Coffee Beans Projected to Account for $69.8 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air-Dried Foods - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Air-Dried Foods Market to Reach $216.1 Billion by 2030

The global market for Air-Dried Foods estimated at US$122 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$216.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Coffee Beans, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$69.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Fruits & Vegetables segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR



The Air-Dried Foods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.



What's New?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 96 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $122 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $216.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Air-Dried Foods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 48 Featured)

B-B Products (Australia) Pty Ltd.

BCFoods, Inc.

Berrifine A/S

Dehydrates Inc.

DMH Ingredients, Inc.

FREEZE-DRY FOODS

HOWENIA ENTERPRISE CO., LTD

La Frubense

Nestle S.A.

Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k83r63

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment