Icelandair: Number of passengers increased by 8% and considerable improvement in on-time performance in September

Icelandair transported 416 thousand passengers in September, an 8% increase since September last year. Year to date, the Company has transported around 3.4 million passengers, 19% more than in the same period last year.

In September, passengers travelling to Iceland were 175 thousand, from Iceland 49 thousand, via passengers were 169 thousand and passengers travelling within Iceland were 23 thousand. Load factor was 82.7% and unit revenue continued to improve year-on-year. On-time performance was 81%, improving significantly by 10 percentage points year-on-year.

Bogi Nils Bogason, Icelandair CEO:

“We are pleased to see a healthy increase in passenger numbers between years and continued improvement in unit revenue as we close the strong third quarter, the largest quarter in our history in terms of number of flights. I would like to thank our employees for their great work and dedication during the busy summer period.

We are also proud to have received two awards for our great team’s efforts in offering world-class passenger service. In September, Icelandair was rated a 2024 Five Star Major Airline at the APEX Global EXPO, and this week we received the Danish Travel Awards as Best European Airline. We are grateful to our passengers for their loyalty of continuing to choose Icelandair.”

