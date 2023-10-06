Rising Demand for High-Performance Vehicles and Stringent Emission Regulations Drive Market Growth

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Exhaust Manifold Market - Global Exhaust Manifold Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Regional Outlook, and Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive exhaust manifold market is on a path to reach a valuation of $10 billion by the end of 2030. Key drivers include the rising demand for high-performance vehicles and the growing importance of meeting stringent government regulations related to emission control. The market is expected to sustain moderate growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Significance

The automotive exhaust manifold market is gaining increasing significance in the automotive industry. This crucial component plays a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of automobile engines by efficiently collecting exhaust gases from the engine's cylinders and directing them into the exhaust system.

Drivers of Market Growth

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the automotive exhaust manifold market:

Demand for High-Performance Vehicles: The market is benefiting from the growing desire for high-performance vehicles, which require top-tier exhaust manifolds to ensure optimal engine performance and durability. Stringent Emission Control Regulations: Governments worldwide are imposing strict regulations to reduce vehicular emissions, leading to increased demand for efficient exhaust manifolds. Focus on Fuel Efficiency: Automotive manufacturers are prioritizing enhanced fuel efficiency, driving the need for lightweight and efficient exhaust manifolds that contribute to improved fuel economy.

Challenges

Despite the market's growth potential, there are challenges to consider, including the high cost associated with advanced exhaust manifolds, particularly those equipped with integrated catalytic converters and lightweight materials. Additionally, the presence of inferior alternatives in the market may impact engine performance and durability.

Market Opportunity

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) presents a significant growth opportunity for the automotive exhaust manifold market. While EVs lack internal combustion engines, exhaust manifolds are still required for noise reduction and cooling.

Key Segments

The market can be segmented based on several factors:

Materials: Cast iron is expected to dominate the market due to its excellent thermal conductivity and durability, accounting for approximately 73% of the total market size.

Cast iron is expected to dominate the market due to its excellent thermal conductivity and durability, accounting for approximately 73% of the total market size. Fuel Type: Petrol remains the preferred fuel type, representing nearly 65% of the total market revenue by 2022, driven by its prevalence in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Petrol remains the preferred fuel type, representing nearly 65% of the total market revenue by 2022, driven by its prevalence in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. Vehicle Type: Passenger cars are set to claim the largest share of the market valuation, accounting for nearly 67% of the total exhaust manifold market revenue.

Regional Dominance

The Asia Pacific region is poised to maintain dominance in the global automotive exhaust manifold market, accounting for over 50% of the market share. China and India, with their thriving automotive industries, are major contributors to the region's growth. North America and Europe, driven by rigorous emission control regulations, collectively represent more than one-third of the global market size.

Competitive Landscape

The automotive exhaust manifold market is highly competitive, with established industry players and new entrants competing for market share. Manufacturers are focusing on innovating advanced exhaust manifolds with features like integrated catalytic converters and lightweight materials to meet the growing demand for high-performance vehicles.

Prominent Players

Prominent players in the market include Faurecia, Futaba Industrial, Denso Corp, Benteler International AG, Katcon SA, Sango Co, Ltd, SPM Autocmp, Tenneco, Yutaka Giken co., and Friedrich Boysen Holding Gmbh.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.2.1. Drivers

2.2.2. Restraints

2.2.3. Market Opportunities

2.2.4. Economic Trends

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.5. COVID-19 Impact

2.6. End-use Industry Customer Impact Analysis



3. Global Exhaust Manifold Outlook, 2019 - 2030



4. North America Exhaust Manifold Outlook, 2019 - 2030



5. Europe Exhaust Manifold Outlook, 2019 - 2030



6. Asia Pacific Exhaust Manifold Outlook, 2019 - 2030



7. Latin America Exhaust Manifold Outlook, 2019 - 2030



8. Middles East & Africa Exhaust Manifold Outlook, 2019 - 2030



9. Competitive landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g090rz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.