Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 October 2023 £32.41m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 05 October 2023 £32.41m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury): 46,926,475

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 05 October 2023 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue* 69.06p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 68.72p

Ordinary share price 56.75p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue) (17.83%)