Revolutionize Trade Operations with Access to Global Import/Export Data and Expand Your Reach with Actionable Trade Insights

In the rapidly evolving global business landscape, access to accurate import-export data is essential for making informed decisions and staying competitive. This online platform provides a wealth of import-export data from over 190 countries, enabling you to discover alternative suppliers, monitor competitors and partners, and gain valuable insights into global trade dynamics. Here are some key features and data types offered:

Key Features:

Search by Multiple Criteria: Easily search for import-export data using criteria such as country, importer, exporter, HS Code, commodity, data duration, port name, and transport mode, ensuring you find precisely what you need.

Six Types of Data Provided:

Customs Data: This detailed data includes 100% shipment information, including company details, for over 55 countries. It's invaluable for identifying importers and exporters, tracking competitors' trade activities, and gaining deep market insights. Statistical Data: Covering essential shipment information such as date, quantity, price, and country, this data is available for 30 European countries and other nations. It's useful for identifying potential markets, determining market prices of commodities, and analyzing market share. Mirror Data: Mirror data is derived from countries for which direct data is unavailable but is restructured based on data from their partner countries. It covers 184 countries, providing insights even in cases where direct data is lacking. Bill of Lading Data: This data is obtained from shipping documents and includes information about companies' shipments, although pricing details are not available. Suez Canal Data: It comprises bill of lading data for shipments passing through the Suez Canal, offering insights into trade activities for 109 countries. Transit Data: Contains information on import-export shipments passing through various customs territories.

Trade Data Coverage:

The platform provides import-export data coverage for various regions, including Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Europe. Whether you want to analyze the market of a specific country or an entire continent, the comprehensive data sources have you covered.

Unlock the power of global trade intelligence by accessing detailed shipment information, discovering importers and exporters, exploring markets and products, and monitoring your competition.

Key Benefits:

Extensive Coverage: Access trade data from over 190 countries, including critical details such as HS Code, country, importer, exporter, port name, commodity, and more.

Three License Plans:

Single User License (Starter Plan):

Covers 150 countries. Offers detailed data for 11 countries. Data access from January 2020 onwards. Allows 500 searches per month. Provides 360,000 points for trade data Excel downloads. Includes 5,000 points for contact information. Basic customer support.



1-5 User License (Essential Plan):

Includes all countries covered by the Starter Plan plus 19 additional countries with detailed data. Offers detailed data for 30 countries. Data access from January 2019 onwards. Unlimited searches. Provides 1,080,000 points for trade data Excel downloads. Includes 10,000 points for contact information. Access to email, chat, and phone customer support.



1-10 User License (Expert Plan):

Includes all countries covered by the Starter and Essential Plans, plus 184 mirror countries and 25 additional countries with detailed data. Offers detailed data for 55 countries. Data access from January 2010 onwards. Unlimited searches. Provides 2,400,000 points for trade data Excel downloads. Includes 30,000 points for contact information. Priority customer support.



Countries Covered Include:

