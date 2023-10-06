Global Wireless Headphones Market Analysis Report 2023-2030: Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions - China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wireless Headphones - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Wireless Headphones Market to Reach $12.3 Billion by 2030
The global Wireless Headphones market is on a steady growth trajectory, with an estimated value of US$7.7 billion in 2022 and a projected size of US$12.3 billion by 2030.
This promising growth, with a CAGR of 6% between 2022 and 2030, reflects the increasing demand for wireless headphone technology worldwide. The market analysis dives into various categories within the wireless headphones sector, including In-Ear Wireless, On-Ear Wireless, and Over-Ear Wireless, providing businesses with a comprehensive understanding of this dynamic industry.
In particular, the In-Ear Wireless segment is expected to achieve a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$6.7 billion during the analysis period. Similarly, the On-Ear Wireless segment is poised for growth, with an estimated 5.4% CAGR over the next eight years.
The United States plays a significant role in this market, with an estimated value of US$2.5 billion in 2022. Meanwhile, China, a powerhouse economy, is forecasted to exhibit impressive growth, reaching a projected market size of US$2.2 billion by 2030, driven by a robust CAGR of 8.6% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
This comprehensive report not only covers recent market trends and current status but also offers valuable insights into historical sales data from 2014 to 2021.
It provides a 16-year perspective, breaking down the percentage of value sales by region for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030. With segmented data and in-depth analysis, businesses can make well-informed decisions in this evolving wireless headphones market.
What`s New?
- Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
- Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
- Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Wireless Headphones
- Over-Ear Vs. On-Ear Vs. In-Ear Headphones: A Comparison
- Wireless Headphones: Market Analysis and Outlook
- Product Segment Analysis
- In-Ear Wireless Headphones: Largest Category
- Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Segment Demonstrates Fastest Growth
- On-Ear Wireless Headphones Remain in Contention
- Geographic Analysis
- Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors
- Percentage Breakdown of Wireless Headphone Sales (Value) for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2019 and 2025
- Market Revenues Continue to Scale Up in China and Other Emerging Regions
- World Wireless Headphones Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Competition: Characterized by Presence of International and Regional Vendors
- Wireless Headphones - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Widespread Use of Electronic Devices for Infotainment Purposes Builds Strong Momentum for Wireless Headphones Market
- Global Mobile Device Market by Type (2010-2020): Percentage Breakdown of Shipments for Phablets, Non-Phablet Smartphones, and Tablets
- Smartphones
- Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Mobile Users) by Region for the Years 2018 and 2025
- Dual SIM Smartphones Gain Traction Supported by Enhanced Portability & Flexibility
- Tablets
- Number of Tablet Users Worldwide (in Millions) for Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020
- Computers
- Expanding Internet User Base & Consumer Appetite for Digital Media Builds Robust Momentum
- Global Internet User Penetration Rate (in %) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Worldwide Mobile Data Traffic by Application (2009, 2017 & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Monthly Data Traffic Volume for Video, Audio and Others
- Key Internet Consumer Habits Favoring Wireless Headphones Sales
- Social Media and Social Networking
- Active Users (in Millions) for Leading Social Network Sites (H1 2019)
- Proliferation of Online Video Gaming
- Rise of VoIP
- Emergence of Mass-Market Audiophile Era Builds Massive Momentum
- Bluetooth: The De Facto Wireless Standard for Headphones
- Range of Bluetooth Devices by Class
- Technology Advancements Spur Demand
- USB-C-Powered Wireless Headphones
- Headphones with Voice Assistants
- Extended Battery Life
- Smarter Designs
- Active Noise Cancellation (ANC): The New High-Tech Feature
- A Snapshot of Select Recently Unveiled Wireless Headphone Models
- Rise of Hearables, the Smart Headphones, to Drive Next Wave of Growth
- Online Channel Emerges as New Growth Driver
- Favorable Demographic & Socio-Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
- Rapid Growth in Urban Households
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Consumer Segment
- Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Rising Living Standards
- Resolving Prevailing Issues: Critical for Future Success of the Market
- Prevalence of Unorganized Players
- Counterfeit Products
- Declining Margins
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 113 Featured)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- Bose Corporation (USA)
- Fujikon Industrial Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)
- Grado Labs (USA)
- JVCKENWOOD Corporation (Japan)
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)
- LG Electronics, Inc. (South Korea)
- Logitech International S.A. (Switzerland)
- Panasonic Corporation (Japan)
- Plantronics, Inc. (USA)
- Samsung (South Korea)
- Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
- Shenzhen Cannice Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shure Incorporated (USA)
- Skullcandy, Inc. (USA)
- Sony Corporation (Japan)
- Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
