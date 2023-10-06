The Rocky Horror Show NFTs: Halloween Drops and Exclusive Pre-Sale Announced

LONDON , Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Time is fleeting but get ready to immerse yourself in the whimsical world of The Rocky Horror Show this Halloween.

Pre-sale starts Monday, October 9th for NFT whitelist: https://opensea.io/collection/the-rocky-horror-show-halloween-collection/drop Public release of first 50 NFTs on Friday, October 13th Four drops; 200 unique NFTs in total



Online Blockchain plc is launching its first public NFT collection featuring the hugely iconic characters from cult classic The Rocky Horror Show. The limited-edition The Rocky Horror Show Halloween Collection NFTs will be released in four drops in the runup to October 31st – a time when the chart-topping show sees an even bigger peak in popularity. The first 50 NFTs, which are being released publicly on Friday, 13th October (9am BST), will be priced at a rose tinted 0.0075 ETH (approximately $12 at current time) making them accessible to all Rocky Horror Show fans. The pre-sale starts on Monday, 9th October (9am BST) with a price of 0.007 ETH.



Go here to mint your The Rocky Horror Show Halloween Collection NFT: https://opensea.io/collection/the-rocky-horror-show-halloween-collection/drop



A further 150 NFTs will be dropped on three separate dates before Halloween and prices will rise progressively. The NFTs from the 200-piece collection will each feature one of the nine main characters from the much-loved musical including Frank-n-Furter, Riff Raff, Brad and Janet. They will each incorporate unique traits so that no two are the same. Additionally, each of the four drops will feature a different Halloween motif further increasing rarity. Collectors of NFTs from each of the four drops will automatically qualify for four free TimeWarp NFTs from the genesis collection.



Early adopters will benefit from the inherent value of owning one of the first 50 released, but there will be other surprises along the way, which will ensure that all 200 NFTs have unique qualities. Enthusiasts should keep an eye on the project’s socials for updates on subsequent drops so they can get ready to snatch up a part of Rocky history.



"We wanted to create something truly special for Rocky Horror fans this Halloween and give them the opportunity to own a piece of this legendary musical," said Clem Chambers, CEO of Online Blockchain. "By merging the worlds of digital art and the flamboyant The Rocky Horror Show, our ultimate aim is to create an immersive experience that brings fans even closer to this cultural phenomenon."

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rockyhorrornfts







About Online Blockchain Plc

Online Blockchain PLC (LSE: OBC) is a UK-based incubator driving cutting-edge research and development in internet and information-based technologies for the next generation of customers. Established in 1996, OBC has remained at the forefront of the internet evolution, incubating successful online games and creating ADVFN, the leading global financial news platform for retail investors, listed on the London Stock Exchange. Led by a visionary team with over two decades of pioneering experience in technology, Online Blockchain focuses on technical innovation in the blockchain and AI space. The company's notable achievement includes the creation of Umbria Network, a widely acclaimed cross-chain bridge for digital assets.

For more information, visit: https://www.onlineblockchain.io

