Autotransfusion Devices Revolutionize Surgical Procedures, Enabling Patients to Become Their Own Blood Donors

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autotransfusion Devices Market (by Type, Application, End User & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autotransfusion devices market is poised for significant growth, projected to reach a value of US$1.15 billion by 2023, with a compelling Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.78%. Autotransfusion devices play a vital role in medical procedures, allowing patients to become their own blood donors by reintroducing their filtered blood, minimizing infection risks.

Revolutionizing Medical Procedures

Autotransfusion devices are at the forefront of medical advancements, particularly in surgical procedures such as cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, and other invasive treatments with substantial blood loss. These devices offer a safe and efficient means of returning the patient's own blood to their system.

Segmentation of the Market

The global autotransfusion devices market is segmented into three key areas:

Type : Categorized into Products and Accessories, with intraoperative products leading the market. Intraoperative products are particularly crucial in high-blood-loss procedures like open-heart surgeries.

: Categorized into Products and Accessories, with intraoperative products leading the market. Intraoperative products are particularly crucial in high-blood-loss procedures like open-heart surgeries. Application : Includes Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Trauma Procedures, and Others. Cardiac surgeries dominate the market due to an increase in aging populations and a rising number of diabetic patients.

: Includes Cardiac Surgeries, Orthopedic Surgeries, Trauma Procedures, and Others. Cardiac surgeries dominate the market due to an increase in aging populations and a rising number of diabetic patients. End User: Comprising Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Specialty Clinics, hospitals hold the largest market share due to high patient admissions for surgical procedures.

Geographic Coverage

The global autotransfusion devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America currently leads the market, driven by factors such as increasing cancer prevalence, cardiovascular and orthopedic diseases, and a growing geriatric population. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest CAGR, with government initiatives boosting healthcare infrastructure and surgical procedures.

Key Growth Factors

Drivers:

Increasing Healthcare Spending

High Bleeding Surgeries

Rising Accident Cases

Less Availability of Rare Blood Group

Challenges:

High Cost Involved

Removal of Beneficial Components from Blood

Trends:

Increasing Market Consolidation

Technological Developments

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic initially disrupted healthcare systems, affecting surgeries and blood donations. However, the demand for autotransfusion devices surged as accident cases increased, emphasizing their critical role in emergency situations. Post-pandemic, healthcare systems are integrating artificial intelligence to overcome challenges and restore normalcy.

Key Market Players

The global autotransfusion devices market is characterized by numerous players, with key players including Becton, Dickinson & Company, Fresenius SE & Co.KGaA, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Stryker Corporation, LivaNova PLC, Braile Biomedica, ProCell Surgical Inc., Haemonetic Corporation, SARSTEDT AG and Co.KG, Teleflex Incorporated, and Getinge (Atrium Medical Corporation).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qrv2pb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.