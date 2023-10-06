|Series
|RIKB 35 0917
|Settlement Date
|10/11/2023
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,555
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|99.986
|/
|7.000
|Total Number of Bids Received
|52
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|10,755
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|34
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|34
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|99.986
|/
|7.000
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|101.263
|/
|6.840
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|99.986
|/
|7.000
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|100.386
|/
|6.950
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|101.263
|/
|6.840
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.342
|/
|7.210
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|99.950
|/
|7.000
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.42
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND