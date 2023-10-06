Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 35 0917

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 35 0917
Settlement Date 10/11/2023
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,555
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.986/7.000
Total Number of Bids Received 52
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 10,755
Total Number of Successful Bids 34
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 34
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 99.986/7.000
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 101.263/6.840
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 99.986/7.000
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.386/6.950
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 101.263/6.840
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.342/7.210
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 99.950/7.000
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.42