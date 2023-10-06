Market Forecast's Comprehensive Study Predicts Quantum Technologies to Revolutionize Military Applications by 2031

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Technology for Military Applications - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Quantum technologies are poised to revolutionize the military globally by offering unmatched advantages in terms of speed, security, and accuracy. Groundbreaking applications of quantum technologies for military purposes include Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing, and Quantum Communication. These technologies are based on the principles of quantum physics, governing the behavior of subatomic particles.
Market Forecast's Comprehensive Study
Market Forecast has conducted an in-depth study titled "Quantum Technologies for Military Applications - Market and Technology Forecast to 2031." This study analyzes and predicts the evolution of quantum technologies, markets, and expenditures (outlays) over the next 8 years, spanning from 2023 to 2031. The research delves into the global quantum technology for military application markets, with a geographic focus on the top 95% of global markets, encompassing the United States, Europe, and Asia.
Key Highlights of the Study
In this comprehensive study, the following aspects are covered:
- Overview: A snapshot of the Quantum Technologies for Military Applications market during 2023-2031, including insights into demand drivers, trends, challenges, and spending patterns across regions and segments. The report also highlights emerging technologies.
- Market Dynamics: Insights into technological developments in the Quantum Technologies for Military Applications market, analysis of changing governmental preferences worldwide, examination of industry structure trends, and identification of industry challenges.
- Segment Analysis: In-depth analysis of various systems markets from a segmental perspective, along with detailed examination of factors influencing each segment's market.
- Regional Review: Insights into modernization trends and budget allocation for top countries within each region.
- Regional Analysis: A regional perspective on the systems market, including an analysis of factors impacting each region's market.
- Trend Analysis: Evaluation of key Quantum Technologies for Military Applications markets, analyzing the demand for various Systems segments in each region.
- Key Program Analysis: Details of top programs in each segment expected to be executed during the forecast period.
- Competitive Landscape Analysis: Examination of the competitive landscape in the industry, providing an overview of key companies, strategic initiatives, alliances, and a brief financial analysis.
Segmentation and Focus Areas
The study segments the Quantum Technologies for Military Applications market into four major groups, providing forecast figures from 2023 to 2031:
Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East & Africa
Technology:
- Quantum Computing
- Quantum Sensing
- Quantum Communication
Application:
- Quantum Cybersecurity
- Quantum Communication Network
- Quantum Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) System
- Quantum ISTAR
- Quantum Electronic Warfare
- Quantum Radar and Lidar
- Quantum Underwater Warfare
- Quantum Space Warfare
- Quantum Chemical and Biological Simulations and Detection
End User:
- Air Force
- Army
- Navy
Reasons to Buy
This study empowers stakeholders to:
- Identify prospective investment areas based on a comprehensive trend analysis of the Global Quantum Technologies for Military Applications Market over the next eight years.
- Gain in-depth understanding of the factors driving demand for various system segments in top spending countries globally.
- Strengthen comprehension of the market, including demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments.
- Identify major channels driving the global quantum technologies for military applications market, providing insights into future opportunities for revenue expansion.
- Allocate resources strategically by focusing on ongoing programs undertaken by ministries of different countries within the Quantum Technologies for Military Applications market.
- Make informed business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, including detailed profiles of top systems providers worldwide, including product information, alliances, recent contract wins, and available financial analysis.
