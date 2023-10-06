Diamond Lake Minerals Strengthens Advisory Board with Seasoned Entrepreneur and Blockchain Expert Agnes Budzyn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) (the "Company" or "DLMI"), a leading multi strategy operating company specializing in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, is delighted to announce the appointment of Agnes Budzyn as its newest Strategic Advisor. Ms. Budzyn is a distinguished entrepreneur, and board member with a wealth of experience in blockchain, digital assets, and traditional finance.







Agnes Budzyn serves as Managing Partner of Bluedge Ventures, where she focuses on investments in blockchain and digital assets infrastructure technology, with a keen interest in early-stage companies. Her career spans over a decade in traditional finance, including a significant role at BlackRock, one of the world's largest investment management firms. Additionally, Agnes was an early member of the leadership team at ConsenSys, a key player in the Ethereum ecosystem, where she played a pivotal role in bridging the gap between traditional finance and emerging blockchain solutions.

As an accomplished board member and entrepreneur, Budzyn has contributed her expertise to multiple businesses on a global scale over the last five years. Her advisory capabilities span technology enablement, digital assets, revenue generation strategies, and overall business transformation, particularly as companies grow or seek strategic funding. Agnes holds prestigious positions on the Board of Directors at the Biden Institute, the FTSE Russell Digital Asset Advisory Committee, and the Yale Club Audit Committee.

Throughout her career, Agnes has demonstrated a remarkable ability to bridge the worlds of traditional corporate environments and cutting-edge startup ecosystems. During her tenure at ConsenSys, she played a pivotal role in building and scaling both the company and the Ethereum ecosystem. Her work included cultivating strong relationships with clients, investors, financial institutions, and government bodies. Agnes Budzyn actively contributed to shaping the future of fintech, decentralization, and digitalization of finance, working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure the efficient adoption of groundbreaking blockchain technology.

Agnes's extensive experience at BlackRock involved collaborating with major institutions and central banks, including the European Central Bank, Swiss National Bank, Bank of Greece, Central Bank of Ireland, U.S Federal Reserve, U.S Treasury, and others during the global financial crisis. Her contributions included asset valuation, risk management, financial portfolio restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and asset sales. Her insights into managing financial crises have proven invaluable.

"I am very excited to work with Brian J. Esposito and his team. Brian is a very forward-thinking CEO with a vision and a mission of utilizing digitalization and cutting-edge technologies to future-proof the company and its success," commented Agnes Budzyn on her new role as Strategic Advisor at Diamond Lake Minerals.

Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DLMI, expressed his enthusiasm for Agnes Budzyn joining the team, stating, "We are privileged to welcome Agnes Budzyn to our advisory board. Her expertise and deep understanding of blockchain, digital assets, and finance align perfectly with our mission at Diamond Lake Minerals. We believe her insights will be invaluable as we continue to lead the way in the digital asset and security token space. Agnes's commitment to excellence is evident, and we look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

With the addition of Agnes Budzyn to the advisory board, Diamond Lake Minerals reinforces its commitment to innovation and excellence in the digital asset and security token industry. Agnes joins the Company’s list of esteemed advisors; Anthony Scaramucci, Larry Namer, Andrew Fromm, Brandon Fugal, Raul Leal, and Michael Malik Sr.

About Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954 Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a Multi Strategy Operating Company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money, digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth, strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

