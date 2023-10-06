Volaris Group Acquires Squirrels LLC

TORONTO and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volaris Group (Volaris) today announced the acquisition of Squirrels LLC, a world leader in wireless audio and video transmission software.



Volaris is a buy-and-hold acquirer of software businesses and operates more than 190 companies spanning over 40 vertical markets.

Squirrels joins Volaris as part of its education vertical dedicated to delivering mission-critical software for educational institutions.

Squirrels co-founder and CEO Andrew Gould remains with the company in the role of Volaris Business Unit Manager for Squirrels.

“Volaris brings a wealth of expertise in scaling SaaS businesses like Squirrels,” Gould said. “We’re eager to apply that expertise as we work to continue to grow Squirrels. We are well positioned to continue to create customer-focused innovation for our products and services. Squirrels aims to be a valued K-12 and higher education partner delivering top-tier wireless collaboration and digital signage technology for many years to come.”

“We have seen first-hand the transformative power that technology can have on the education experience,” said Michael Borello, Group Leader at Volaris Group. “Our growing portfolio of mission-critical education technology companies help educators and learners achieve their goals. It is an honor to support and shepherd companies doing this important work.”

About Squirrels

Squirrels is a software-development company established in 2012 that specializes in wireless audio and video transmission. Popular Squirrels products include Ditto, AirParrot and Reflector. More information about these products and Squirrels can be found at www.airsquirrels.com.

About Volaris Group

Volaris acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market technology companies. As an Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., Volaris is all about strengthening businesses within the markets they compete, enabling them to grow – whether that growth comes through organic measures such as new initiatives and product development, day-to-day business, or through complementary acquisitions. Learn more at www.volarisgroup.com.

