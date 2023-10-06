North America and Europe Lead 3D Printing Adoption, While Asia Pacific Gears Up for Extensive Manufacturing Integration

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D printing market surged to a valuation of US$ 19.8 billion in 2022. Anticipating an explosive growth trajectory, [Publisher] forecasts the market to reach a staggering US$ 67 billion by 2028, showcasing a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% during the period from 2023 to 2028.
3D Printing Revolutionizes Industries with Customization
3D printing technology, characterized by its layer-by-layer addition of materials, has become a transformative force across industries. This cutting-edge technology empowers the creation of high-end 3D objects of any shape and size without the need for molds or machines. Widely embraced in sectors such as consumer electronics, healthcare, automobiles, and aerospace, 3D printing offers bespoke solutions and services.
Applications Across Industries
- Automotive: 3D printing is instrumental in the automotive industry for prototyping and producing functional parts.
- Fashion: The fashion industry employs 3D printing for crafting jewelry and nylon-based clothing designs.
- Healthcare: Personalized hearing aid shells, braces, and tooth implants are now created using 3D printing technology.
- Biological Materials: Researchers are investing in the development of prosthetic parts using biological materials like bone, skin, and cartilage, reducing production time and costs.
- Aerospace: The advent of metal 3D printing technologies, such as binder jetting, is transforming the aerospace industry by enabling the manufacturing of lighter aircraft structures, frames, and parts.
Regional Adoption
North America and Europe are at the forefront of 3D printing adoption, acting as early adopters of this game-changing technology. However, the Asia Pacific region, particularly China, is poised to witness extensive adoption of 3D printing in the manufacturing sector in the coming years.
Key Market Segmentation
The comprehensive report by [Publisher] offers detailed insights and forecasts, segmented by:
Breakup by Technology:
- Stereolithography
- Fused Deposition Modeling
- Selective Laser Sintering
- Electron Beam Melting
- Digital Light Processing
- Others
Breakup by Process:
- Binder Jetting
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Material Extrusion
- Material Jetting
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Sheet Lamination
- Vat Photopolymerization
Breakup by Material:
- Photopolymers
- Plastics
- Metals and Ceramics
- Others
Breakup by Offering:
- Printer
- Material
- Software
- Service
Breakup by Application:
- Prototyping
- Tooling
- Functional Part Manufacturing
Breakup by End-User:
- Consumer Products
- Machinery
- Healthcare
- Aerospace
- Automobile
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape
The report analyzes the competitive landscape of the market, featuring key players such as Stratasys, 3D Systems, Materialise, EOS GmbH, GE Additive, ExOne, Voxeljet, HP, SLM Solutions, EnvisionTEC, Protolabs, Mcor Technologies, Optomec, Groupe Gorge, Ultimaker, Renishaw, Beijing Tiertime Technology, Xyzprinting, and more.
