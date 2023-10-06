Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held October 3rd- 5th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through October 10th.

October 3rd

PresentationTicker(s)

G Mining Ventures Corp.		OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
Ecora Resources PLCOTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
Champion Iron Ltd.OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
Amarc Resources Ltd.OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR
Giga Metals Corp.OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
Forte Minerals Corp.OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU
Silver Tiger Metals Inc.OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
Stallion Discoveries Corp.OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
Century Lithium Corp.OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
Nicola Mining Inc.OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
Western Exploration Inc.OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX
Regenx Tech Corp.OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX


October 4th

PresentationTicker(s)

Hochschild Mining PLC		OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
Aris Mining Corp.NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS
Relevant Gold Corp.OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
GoGold Resources Inc.OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
Barksdale Resources Corp.OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
Reyna Silver Corp.OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
AbraSilver Resource Corp.OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
Lumina Gold Corp.OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
Cassiar Gold Corp.OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
Chesapeake Gold Corp.OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
Global Atomic Corp.OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
Group Eleven Resources Corp.Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG


October 5th

PresentationTicker(s)

Sage Potash Corp.		OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE
Aya Gold & Silver Inc.OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
Thunder Gold Corp.OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL


About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com 