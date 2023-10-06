Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held October 3rd- 5th are now available for online viewing.
October 3rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
G Mining Ventures Corp.
|OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|Champion Iron Ltd.
|OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
|Amarc Resources Ltd.
|OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
|Forte Minerals Corp.
|OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|Stallion Discoveries Corp.
|OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
|Century Lithium Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
|Nicola Mining Inc.
|OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
|Western Exploration Inc.
|OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX
|Regenx Tech Corp.
|OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX
October 4th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
Hochschild Mining PLC
|OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
|Aris Mining Corp.
|NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS
|Relevant Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
|GoGold Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
|Barksdale Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
|Reyna Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
|Lumina Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
|Cassiar Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
|Chesapeake Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
|Global Atomic Corp.
|OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
|Group Eleven Resources Corp.
|Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG
October 5th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
Sage Potash Corp.
|OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE
|Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
|OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
|Thunder Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL
