Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Signing MOU for Distributing Jiangwang Spirits in China

XI’AN, China, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bon Natural Life Limited (Nasdaq: BON) ("BON" or the "Company"), one of the leading bio-ingredient solutions providers in the natural, health and personal care industries, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Guangdong Jiangwang International Holdings Limited (“Jiangwang”). This MOU allows the parties to negotiate the terms and conditions of a definitive agreement for BON to distribute Jiangwang’s Chinese White Spirits (“Spirits”) and other related health products in China Markets.



Jiangwang, located in Guangdong, with its production base at Moutai Town, Guizhou Province, is a producer and distributor of a series of spirits in China. Moutai Town is renowned for the white spirits manufactured in this region. Jiangwang’s major products, winning various prizes in the spirit industry, are sold all over China, and is ranked as one of the top spirit brands in China.

BON has been engaged in the business of natural, health and personal care industries for more than 16 years, and has been pondering to expand into the spirit market. The opportunity to distribute Jiangwang’s spirits would enable BON to obtain leapfrog development in the spirit industry and enter the market as a distinctive and well-known brand, through development of the healthy spirit products with distinct advantages of "Green Spirit and Healthy Spirit".

Mrs. Xu Yan, CEO of Jiangwang, stated, "I am pleased to work with the BON team, their product mix and distribution networks. We look forward to reaching our customers worldwide through these innovation, and sharing the benefits of technology innovation and market expansion with BON."

"We are honored to work with Jiangwang with their long history and solid reputation in the spirit and related health products," stated by Mr. Hu Yongwei, CEO of BON. " This is our first entry into the spirit industry. I believe we can promote this business and achieve tremendous development based on our R&D strength in spirit-related health food. This MOU is the first step of the cooperation with Jiangwang, and we expect to finalize the definitive distribution agreement and achieve mutual development in the future.”

About Bon Natural Life Limited ("BON")

BON is a Cayman Islands company engaged in the business of natural, health, and personal care industries. For more information, please visit http://www.bnlus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Cindy Liu | IR

Email: bonnatural@appchem.cn

Safe Harbor Statement