Knowledge Train® Announces Updated PRINCE2® 7th Edition Classroom and Virtual Courses

London, UK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knowledge Train, the UK’s leading project management training provider, is pleased to announce the release of its updated PRINCE2® classroom courses, aligned with the recently unveiled 7th edition of PRINCE2 by PeopleCert. This timely update ensures that all participants receive the most relevant and current project management training, essential for their professional development and organizational growth.

In response to the September 2023 update by PeopleCert, Knowledge Train has adapted its course materials to meet the new standards, fulfilling the expectation for all accredited training providers. The refreshed curriculum is available both in the training centre in London and as virtual classroom courses, providing flexible learning options for professionals everywhere.

Available for immediate enrolment, Knowledge Train’s 2-day and 4-day PRINCE2 training courses encompass both the PRINCE2 Foundation and Practitioner levels. These revised courses reflect the significant changes in the 7th edition of PRINCE2, which underscores the crucial roles of people, sustainability, commercial and change management in project management.

PRINCE2 Foundation certification and training is for students wanting to learn the basic of the PRINCE2 methodology and become more informed members of a project team.

It is ideal for people new to PRINCE2 and working in a project environment.

PRINCE2 Practitioner certification and training is for project professionals seeking to learn to apply the PRINCE2 methodology to projects.

“The 7th edition of PRINCE2 brings a comprehensive update to the popular PRINCE2 project management methodology. The latest update fills in some of the holes from the 2017 version – notably its focus on people, sustainability, digital data management, and the commercial aspect of project management,” said Simon Buehring, Managing Director of Knowledge Train.

The PRINCE2 7th edition notably introduces a streamlined set of management products and a more consistent process model, further enhancing its applicability and ease of use in various project environments. The addition of sustainability as a key target and the strengthened emphasis on commercial and change management signify the evolving landscape of project management, catering to the contemporary challenges and demands.

Simon Buehring added, “The PRINCE2 7th edition brings project management one step closer to change management in its appreciation of the importance of people buying into the changes being made within organizations.”

In the wake of these updates, professionals seeking to either embark on or solidify their project management careers can be assured of receiving cutting-edge, comprehensive training from Knowledge Train. The availability of courses based on the latest PRINCE2 edition reinforces Knowledge Train’s commitment to delivering high-quality, up-to-date project management training, equipping professionals with the tools and insights needed to drive successful project outcomes in their organizations.

Enrolment in Knowledge Train’s PRINCE2 7th edition courses has already started for professionals wanting to stay ahead in the dynamic world of project management.

About Knowledge Train

Knowledge Train is a premier provider of project management training in the UK. It helps organisations develop and improve their capability to manage change projects and programmes by offering bespoke in-house training and mentoring, and online training in project and programme management, change management, agile, and business analysis. Known for delivering high-quality training courses both at its London training centre and at client premises, Knowledge Train offers a range of training options to empower professionals and organizations with robust project management skills and insights for unmatched success and growth.

Knowledge Train® is a registered trademark of Knowledge Train Limited. PRINCE2® is a registered trademark of AXELOS Limited, used under permission of AXELOS Limited. All rights reserved.

