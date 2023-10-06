Energy-Efficiency and Green Building Initiatives Drive Growth in the Commercial Boiler Market

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Cream Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fresh cream market, a luscious and versatile dairy product, is on a growth trajectory, with the market size reaching 8.9 million metric tons in 2022. The market is projected to expand further, reaching 11.2 million metric tons by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Fresh Cream Enhancing Flavor and Nutrition

Fresh cream is a dairy product known for its velvety texture, ivory color, and rich taste. It is prepared by sterilizing milk at high temperatures, making it an excellent source of calcium, phosphorus, and vitamin B2. Fresh cream is widely used in various food products to enhance flavor and provide a thicker consistency. Its nutritional value contributes to promoting red blood cell development, boosting the immune system, and maintaining overall health.

Market Trends and Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the growth of the fresh cream market:

Expanding Food and Beverage Industry: The increasing demand for fresh cream can be attributed to its wide range of applications in food and beverages, including ice cream, shakes, sauces, pasta, custards, and sandwiches. The growing global population is driving the consumption of dairy and baked food products, further boosting the market. Changing Dietary Patterns: Evolving lifestyles and dietary habits have led to a rise in demand for fast food and ready-to-eat products prepared with fresh cream. Additionally, the consumption of alcoholic beverages, especially among millennials, is contributing to market growth. Cosmetic Industry Usage: Fresh cream is finding its way into the cosmetic industry for formulating personal care products, expanding its application beyond food. Health Awareness: Increasing health awareness is leading to the introduction of low-fat and vegan fresh cream options to cater to changing consumer preferences. E-commerce Growth: The proliferation of e-commerce platforms offering free doorstep delivery, deals, and discounts is making fresh cream more accessible to consumers. Investments in Promotion: Key market players are investing in promotional activities to expand their consumer base and market reach.

Regional Insights

The global fresh cream market has been analyzed regionally:

Europe currently stands as the largest producer of fresh cream.

North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa regions also contribute to the market.

Technical Insights

The report offers technical insights into setting up and operating a fresh cream manufacturing plant. It covers manufacturing processes, machinery requirements, land, labor, packaging, transportation, power, income, expenditure, profit margins, NPV, IRR, and more.

A Valuable Resource

This report is an essential read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and anyone planning to enter the fresh cream industry.

Companies Mentioned

Lactalis International

Nestle S.A.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Danone S.A.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Sodiaal S.A

