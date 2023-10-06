Cloud Advertising Market to Surpass USD 13.93 Billion With a Growing CAGR of 20.1% From 2023 to 2030 | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report predicts that the Cloud Advertising Market will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% between 2023 and 2030, with its estimated value projected to increase from USD 3.22 billion in 2022 to USD 13.93 billion by 2030.”

Market Overview

In the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing, cloud advertising has emerged as a game-changer. It represents a paradigm shift in the way businesses promote their products and services, leveraging the power of cloud computing technology to deliver targeted, efficient, and data-driven advertising campaigns. Cloud advertising platforms can easily scale up or down based on demand, ensuring that resources are allocated efficiently. This flexibility is particularly valuable during peak marketing seasons or product launches.

Market Analysis

The cloud advertising market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue expanding in the future. The ongoing digital transformation across industries is a major driver for cloud advertising. As businesses shift their operations and marketing efforts online, they require cloud-based advertising solutions to reach their target audiences effectively. Cloud advertising allows advertisers to collect and analyze vast amounts of data in real-time. This data-driven approach enables more precise targeting, personalized ad content, and improved ROI for advertisers. The automation of advertising through programmatic platforms is gaining momentum. Cloud-based infrastructure is essential for handling the complex algorithms and real-time bidding processes involved in programmatic advertising.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

The key players are IBM, Acquia, Oracle, Imagine Communications, Salesforce, FICO, Google, Adobe, SAP, Demandbase, Sailthru, Experian, Kubient, Nielsen, InMobi, HubSpot, Marin Software, MediaMath, PEGA, Sitecore & Other Players

Cloud Advertising Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.22 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 13.93 Bn CAGR CAGR of 20.1 % From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Cloud Advertising Market Study

The market has been experiencing a significant shift in recent years, with the Software as a Service (SaaS) segment emerging as a dominant force. This shift can be attributed to several key factors that have reshaped the advertising landscape. These platforms can analyze vast amounts of data in real-time, providing valuable insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends.

The market is undergoing a transformative phase, with the Campaign Management segment emerging as a dominant force. This shift can be attributed to a convergence of technological advancements and changing consumer behaviors, making campaign management a pivotal element in the advertising ecosystem.

Recent Developments

DatChat's Habytat Metaverse , a leading player in the emerging metaverse landscape, has announced an exciting marketing partnership with Cloud Water Brands, a renowned company in the beverage industry. This collaboration is set to bring innovative and immersive experiences to users within the Habytat Metaverse, enhancing engagement and expanding marketing opportunities.

, a leading player in the emerging metaverse landscape, has announced an exciting marketing partnership with Cloud Water Brands, a renowned company in the beverage industry. This collaboration is set to bring innovative and immersive experiences to users within the Habytat Metaverse, enhancing engagement and expanding marketing opportunities. Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC) has recently entered its advanced beta testing phase, signaling an exciting development in the world of digital marketing and advertising. AMC is poised to leverage Amazon's vast customer data pool to offer highly targeted and personalized advertising solutions.

Market Dynamics Analysis

“Rapid Digital Transformation and Growing Preference for Data-Driven Advertising”

The dynamics of the cloud advertising market are marked by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that shape its trajectory. One of the primary drivers propelling the market's growth is the ever-increasing digitalization of businesses and the consequent surge in online advertising spending. The scalability and cost-efficiency of cloud-based advertising solutions appeal to businesses seeking flexible and cost-effective ways to reach their target audiences. Furthermore, the proliferation of data-driven advertising, powered by cloud-based analytics and machine learning algorithms, enhances ad targeting and personalization, thereby driving higher conversion rates and returns on investment. However, these drivers are accompanied by significant restraints and challenges. Data privacy concerns, exacerbated by recent high-profile data breaches and increased regulatory scrutiny, pose a considerable threat to the industry. Compliance with evolving data protection regulations, like GDPR and CCPA, requires substantial investments in data security and privacy measures. Furthermore, the market faces threats from the constant evolution of consumer behavior and preferences, as shifts toward ad-blocking, ad fatigue, and the rise of alternative advertising channels challenge the traditional ad model.

Key Regional Developments

North America has been a dominant player in the cloud advertising market due to its advanced technological infrastructure and a large number of tech-savvy consumers. The United States, in particular, has a significant share in the market, with major players like Google and Facebook leading the way. European countries have stringent data privacy regulations like GDPR, which have influenced how cloud advertising operates in the region. Advertisers must comply with these regulations, impacting data collection and targeting. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the market, driven by a large population of internet users and increasing smartphone penetration. China is a major player in the market with its tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent heavily involved in cloud advertising services.

Impact of Recession on Cloud Advertising Market Growth

The ongoing recession has reshaped the cloud advertising landscape, emphasizing cost-efficiency, data-driven strategies, and innovation. While short-term challenges exist, the long-term outlook for the cloud advertising market remains positive, with opportunities for providers who can adapt to the evolving needs of advertisers during economic downturns. Despite short-term challenges, the market's long-term growth potential remains robust. As businesses recover from the recession, they are likely to reinvest in advertising to regain lost market share.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation, By Model

10. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation, By Service Type

11. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation, By Organization Size

12. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation, By Application

13. Cloud Advertising Market Segmentation, By Verticals

14. Regional Analysis

15. Company Profile

16. Competitive Landscape

17. USE Cases and Best Practices

18. Conclusion

