Digital Forensics Market to Surpass USD 24.86 Billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Cybercrime Rates and Major Digital Transformation | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Forensics Market , with a valuation of USD 10.12 billion in 2022, is projected to expand to USD 24.86 billion by 2030, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.89% throughout the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.”

Market Overview

Digital forensics, also known as computer forensics, is a specialized field within the realm of forensic science that focuses on the collection, preservation, analysis, and presentation of electronic data to uncover and investigate digital crimes or incidents. It plays a crucial role in uncovering evidence, solving cybercrimes, and ensuring the integrity of digital information. Digital forensics experts use various techniques to recover data from electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, servers, and storage media. This may involve retrieving deleted files, examining damaged hardware, and making forensic copies of the data to prevent contamination.

Market Analysis

The digital forensics market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, driven by a multitude of factors that reflect the increasing importance of cybersecurity and the digital realm in our lives. With the increasing reliance on digital technology, cybercrime has become more prevalent and sophisticated. This has created a pressing need for digital forensics to investigate and mitigate cyberattacks, data breaches, and other cybercrimes. The rapid digitalization of businesses and government agencies has led to a proliferation of digital assets and data. As more processes and transactions move online, the need to investigate and recover digital evidence in legal and criminal cases has grown significantly. The Internet of Things (IoT) has resulted in an explosion of interconnected devices, generating vast amounts of data. Digital forensics is crucial for investigating IoT-related incidents, including security breaches, device malfunctions, and data breaches.

Major Players Listed in this Report are:

Nuix

Cellebrite

MSAB

Magnet Forensics

OpenText

AccessData

ADF Solutions

Coalfire

Oxygen Forensics

Digital Detective

Paraben

LogRhythm

FireEye Inc. & Other Players

Digital Forensics Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 10.12 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 24.86 Bn CAGR CAGR of 11.89% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2019-2021 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Key Takeaway from Digital Forensics Market Study

The Data Acquisition & Preservation segment stands out as a dominant force in shaping the market. With the proliferation of cybercrime, the demand for skilled digital forensic professionals and cutting-edge tools for data acquisition and preservation has surged. This segment plays a pivotal role in helping law enforcement agencies and organizations respond effectively to cyber threats.

In the digital age, the IT & Telecom segment has firmly established itself as a dominant force within the burgeoning field of digital forensics. The complexity of IT and Telecom networks, with their multitude of interconnected devices and systems, necessitates specialized digital forensic techniques. This segment addresses the unique challenges of investigating data breaches, network intrusions, and telecommunications fraud.

Recent Developments

Binalyze , a cutting-edge digital forensics firm, has recently made waves in the cybersecurity industry by securing a substantial $19 million in funding. This significant investment underscores the increasing importance of digital forensics in combating the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats.

Thoma Bravo, a leading private equity firm specializing in software and technology investments, has recently announced its acquisition of Magnet Forensics, a prominent player in the field of digital forensics. This strategic move comes with a staggering price tag of over $1 billion, underscoring the growing importance of cybersecurity and digital investigations in an increasingly interconnected world.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The dynamics of the digital forensics market are characterized by a complex interplay of drivers, restraints, challenges, and threats that collectively shape the landscape of this critical industry. On the driver's side, the exponential growth of digital data, fueled by the widespread adoption of smartphones, IoT devices, and cloud computing, is a primary catalyst for the expanding demand for digital forensics services and solutions. Additionally, the escalating incidence of cybercrimes, data breaches, and insider threats propels organizations to invest in robust digital forensic capabilities to investigate and mitigate such risks. However, these drivers are met with formidable restraints and challenges. First and foremost, the constantly evolving technology landscape presents a significant challenge, as new encryption methods and data storage techniques can hinder investigators' efforts to extract evidence. Moreover, the shortage of skilled digital forensics professionals and the high cost associated with acquiring cutting-edge forensic tools pose obstacles to market expansion.

Digital Forensics Market Key Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Service

By Tool

Data Acquisition & Preservation

Forensic Data Analysis

Data Recovery

Review & Reporting

Forensic Decryption

Others

By Type

Computer Forensics

Network Forensics

Mobile Device Forensics

Cloud Forensics

By End-Use

Government

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Key Regional Developments

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has been at the forefront of digital forensics market. This region has a high demand for digital forensics solutions due to the extensive use of digital devices and networks. Law enforcement agencies, as well as private organizations, invest heavily in digital forensics tools and services. Europe has been a pioneer in data privacy regulations, with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) being a significant milestone. Compliance with these regulations necessitates robust digital forensics capabilities to manage and protect personal data. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing a rapid digital transformation, with a growing number of individuals and organizations adopting digital technologies. This trend has led to an increased need for digital forensics to address cybersecurity threats and incidents.

Impact of Recession on Digital Forensics Market Growth

The impact of an ongoing recession on the digital forensics market is complex. While budget constraints and shifting priorities can create challenges, the increase in cybercrime and the ongoing need for investigative services ensure that the demand for digital forensics remains robust. Adaptation to remote work challenges and a focus on cost-effective solutions may become key strategies for digital forensics providers during such economic downturns.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Digital Forensics Market Segmentation, By Component

9. Digital Forensics Market Segmentation, By Tool

10. Digital Forensics Market Segmentation, By Type

11. Digital Forensics Market Segmentation, By End-Use

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profile

14. Competitive Landscape

15. USE Cases and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

