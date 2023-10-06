SS Innovations Appoints Colin Eke to Lead Global Business Development

Mr. Eke brings more than 20 years’ industry experience to the role, including time spent at Intuitive Surgical and CMR Surgical

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, today announces the appointment of Colin Eke as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.

Mr. Eke brings more than 30 years’ industry experience to the role, including time spent at Intuitive Surgical and CMR Surgical.

Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SS Innovations, said, “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Eke to the SS Innovations team. He has unparalleled experience in the medical devices and surgical robotics fields and deep knowledge of the procurement and management process in the public and private sector across the international geographies.

“We look forward to his leadership as we work to grow a global network of access to gold standard surgical care, using our cost-effective, Made in India, surgical robotic system.”

Mr. Eke said, “SS Innovations has a unique opportunity to address a significant global market with its state-of-the-art robotic surgical device. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and network of connections from surgical specialties and procurement and management stakeholders across multiple continents as we work to bring this technology to underserved populations of patients around the world. We have already established multiple channel partners in Europe in preparation for pending CE mark and we are also strongly developing the 100 plus countries globally that are outside of CE and FDA catchment.”

Mr. Eke previously served as Global Head of New Business at CMR Surgical, Ltd with a focus on early adopting users and identifying potential customer sites to foster continued company growth. He served as an Independent Tele-Mentoring Expert for CE Medical & Omnitivity, Ltd and was Head of Commercial Europe for CMR Surgical. Previously Mr. Eke managed Clinical and Capital Sales for Intuitive Surgical in the UK and Europe.

This month, SS Innovation announced the launch of a Robotic Cardiac Surgical Program in India, which aims to revive and invigorate the field of robotic coronary artery bypass and intracardiac surgery, and to train surgeons throughout the country in these procedures using the SSi Mantra.

The SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System is the first surgical system to be made in India, and one of the only systems in the world to be distinctly cost-effective with broad-spectrum surgical applications including cardiac surgery.

About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. SSII’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system, and “SSi Mudra”, its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII’s business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally. For more information, visit SSII’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

About SSi Mantra

Supporting advanced, affordable, and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular, 3D vision open-console design and superior ergonomics, the system engages machine learning models to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra system has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 40 different surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe in 2023 and 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “will,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “designed,” “potential,” “forecast,” “target,” “objective,” “goal,” or the negatives of such terms or other similar expressions to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or SS Innovations International’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

For more information:

PCG Advisory

Stephanie Prince

sprince@pcgadvisory.com

(646) 863-6341