North America Cigarette Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2017, 2022 & 2023-2028

The North America cigarette market size reached US$ 48.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 49.1 Billion by 2028.

North America represents the third largest market for cigarettes, with their demand rising due to the increasing population, and hectic and stressful lifestyles of individuals in the region. In addition to this, the availability of distinctive and innovative flavors, such as menthol, mango, clove, chocolate, cherry, mint and orange, has increased the consumption of cigarettes across its major markets.

Moreover, the introduction of gender-targeted products, such as skinny and flavored cigarettes for female smokers, has also boosted the overall sales of cigarettes. Furthermore, rising consumer awareness towards the adverse health effects of cigarettes has led to a rise in the demand for nicotine-free e-cigarettes.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 125 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $48.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $49.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 0.3% Regions Covered North America

Key Market Segmentation:



Key Regions Analyzed

United States

Canada

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Type

Light

Medium

Others

Market by Distribution Channel

Tobacco Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Structure

Key Player Profiles

