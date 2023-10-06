Market Insights: Coatings and Application Technologies for Robotics - Predicting US$ 38,925 Million Valuation by 2033 with a Strong 7.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coatings and application technologies for robotics market is on the brink of a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 18,141.9 million by 2023. The market is estimated to attain a total valuation of US$ 38,925 million by 2033 and is predicted to record a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2033.



The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the coatings and application technologies for the robotics market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market.

The global coatings and application technologies for the robotics industry are witnessing significant growth. This growth is driven by the extensive use of automotive robotics in various sectors, including chemical and material industries.

Robotic systems offer many advantages, such as improved product quality, enhanced production capacity, reduced warranty costs, and ensuring the safety of workers by automating hazardous and challenging tasks. This transformative impact of robotics technology has been a driving force in propelling the industry forward.

One of the primary catalysts for the growth of the coatings and application technologies for robotics market is the remarkable enhancement in product quality achieved through automation. Robots are known for their precision and consistency, which leads to a significant reduction in defects and errors in the final products. This not only improves the overall quality of products but also enhances customer satisfaction, thereby boosting the market's prospects.

The utilization of robotics in various industries results in increased production capacity. Robots can work tirelessly around the clock without the need for breaks, thus substantially increasing manufacturing output. The heightened production capacity is particularly beneficial in industries with fluctuating demand or seasonal variations, as it allows for rapid adjustments to meet market needs.

Lower warranty costs represent another key advantage of incorporating robotics into industrial processes. The consistency and precision of robots significantly reduce the occurrence of defects and faults, thereby minimizing the need for warranty repairs and replacements. This translates to cost savings for manufacturers and bolsters their competitiveness in the market.

The high initial cost of acquiring and implementing robotic systems, as well as the ongoing maintenance expenses, can pose a barrier to market growth. Industry experts foresee a promising future for the coatings and application technologies for robotics market, driven by the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 principles.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The market valuation in 2022 was US$ 17,066.7 million.

Based on technology, water-borne coatings are expected to dominate at a market share of 33.5% by 2033.

Based on resin type, acrylic coatings are likely to register a market share of 53.4% by 2033.

The coatings and application technologies for robotics market size expanded at 4.68% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

Japan is estimated to reach a market share of 6.5% in 2023.

Australia experiences a significant value share of 4.42% in 2023.

“The investment aims to improve operational efficiency and reduce downtimes, further fueling the market's growth. It is considered one of the key drivers of the coatings and application technologies for robotics market”, comments by Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The coatings and application technologies for robotics industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among the market participants. It primarily focuses on the introduction of eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors.

Key participants also employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Key Innovations in the Market

Akzo Nobel, a prominent player in the coatings industry, embarked on a groundbreaking partnership with Qlayers, a Netherlands-based startup specializing in robotic solutions for applying paints and surface treatments in industrial and marine settings.





This collaboration signified Akzo Nobel's commitment to exploring the synergy between its product offerings and robotic applications.

Axalta Coating Systems announced the launch of Imron® Industrial Ultra 2.8 VOC Topcoat, an enhanced urethane topcoat to support the agriculture, construction and earthmoving equipment (ACE) market segments.





The new technology offers low VOC emissions and a faster cure compared to other urethane topcoats

Key Companies Profiled

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

The Sherwin-Williams Company

HMG Paints Limited

The Lubrizol Corporation

Yashm Paint & Resin Industries

U.S. Paint Corporation

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Bernardo Ecenarro SA

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sheboygan Paint Company

Beckers Group, Alps Coating Sdn. Bhd

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co., Ltd.

WEG SA, Reichhold LLC

Tikkurila

Key Segmentation

By Resin Type:

Polyurethane Coatings

Acrylic Coatings

Alkyd Coatings

Polyester Coatings

Epoxy Coatings



By Technology:

Solvent Borne Coatings

Water Borne Coatings

UV Cure Coatings

Powder Coatings

By Coating Layer:

Primer Coatings

Base Coat Coatings

Top Coat Coatings

Clear Coat Coatings

By End Use Industry:

Healthcare

Agriculture

Mining

Manufacturing

Construction



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

China

Japan

The Middle East & Africa





