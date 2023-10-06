Natural Food Flavor Market worth US$ 8.9 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 5.3 %-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How big is the Natural Food Flavor Market?

The natural food flavor market accounted for US$ 5.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Natural food flavors are substances that are added to food and beverages to enhance their taste and aroma, derived from natural sources such as fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, and other plant and animal-based materials. These flavors are used to improve the sensory attributes of food products, making them more appealing to consumers. Natural food flavors are distinct from artificial or synthetic flavors, as they are derived from real, naturally occurring ingredients, and are typically seen as a healthier and more desirable option by consumers.

Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking food products with fewer artificial additives and chemicals. This trend is driving the demand for Natural Food Flavor Market as they are perceived as healthier and more authentic.

Key Highlights –

In September 2022, Solvay launched new natural vanillin flavors for the food and beverage industries. It expands the range of one of its flagship products, Rhovanil Natural CW, with three new natural flavor ingredients: Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta and Sublima. Rhovanil Natural CW, the industry standard for natural vanillin demands, is the foundation for Rhovanil Natural Delica, Alta, and Sublima. Ferulic acid, a naturally occurring substance found in rice bran, is converted into vanillin through this process.

Analyst View –

Regulatory bodies in many countries are encouraging the use of natural food flavors and are implementing stricter regulations on the use of artificial flavors. This regulatory support is expected to bolster the growth of the natural food flavor market. The trend towards functional foods, which offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition, is driving the use of natural flavors to enhance the taste of these products while maintaining their healthful image.

Attributes Details Natural Food Flavor Market Value (2022) US$ 6.4Bn Natural Food Flavor Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 13.2Bn Natural Food Flavor Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 7.0%

Segmentation:

By product- the global natural food flavor market is segmented into vegetable flavor, fruit flavor, spices, and others. Others product sub-segment is categorized into almond extract, vanilla extract, etc.

the global natural food flavor market is segmented into vegetable flavor, fruit flavor, spices, and others. Others product sub-segment is categorized into almond extract, vanilla extract, etc. By application- the global natural food flavor market is bifurcated into beverages, dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionery, savory and snacks, and animal and pet food.

the global natural food flavor market is bifurcated into beverages, dairy and frozen products, bakery and confectionery, savory and snacks, and animal and pet food. By region-Asia Pacific natural food flavor market is expected to account for major share in terms of revenue in the global natural food flavor market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to rising consumption of natural-based products among health conscious populace, coupled with growing utilization of natural food flavors from food and beverages industry in countries such as India and China of the region. Europe natural food flavor market is expected to account for fastest growing rate share in terms of revenue in the global natural food flavor market in the near future.

Key Growth Trends:

Clean Label Movement: Consumers were increasingly seeking products with clean labels, which means they prefer natural and transparent ingredients. Natural food flavors, derived from real fruits, herbs, and spices, were in demand as they align with this trend. Manufacturers were responding by reformulating their products to eliminate artificial flavors and additives.

Consumers were increasingly seeking products with clean labels, which means they prefer natural and transparent ingredients. Natural food flavors, derived from real fruits, herbs, and spices, were in demand as they align with this trend. Manufacturers were responding by reformulating their products to eliminate artificial flavors and additives. Health and Wellness: The focus on health and wellness was driving the demand for natural food flavors. Consumers were looking for products with healthier options, and natural flavors were seen as a healthier alternative to artificial ones.

The focus on health and wellness was driving the demand for natural food flavors. Consumers were looking for products with healthier options, and natural flavors were seen as a healthier alternative to artificial ones. Plant-Based and Vegan Products: The rising popularity of plant-based and vegan diets was a significant driver for natural food flavors. These flavors were used to enhance the taste of plant-based and dairy-free products, making them more appealing to consumers.

The rising popularity of plant-based and vegan diets was a significant driver for natural food flavors. These flavors were used to enhance the taste of plant-based and dairy-free products, making them more appealing to consumers. Flavor Innovation: Food companies were investing in research and development to create innovative and unique natural flavors. This included the development of exotic and unconventional flavor profiles to cater to adventurous consumers.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of natural food flavor market:

The prominent player operating in the natural food flavor market include,

Kerry Group, Plc

Givaudan SA

Firmenich International SA

Symrise AG

Duas Rodas Institucional

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

T. HASEGAWA CO., LTD

Takasago International Corporation

WILD Flavors GmbH

Bell Flavors & Fragrances.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growing factors related with the market Natural Food Flavor Market growth? What are the regions considered in the report & which region will dominate the Natural Food Flavor Market? What are the leading Key players in the Natural Food Flavor Market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

