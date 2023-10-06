Sparkling Bottled Water Market 2023 – Uncovering Global Dynamics, Geographical Segmentation, and Market Forecast, 2023-2030

Wilmington, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sparkling Bottled Water market is expected to approach US$ 48.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 4.5%

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Sparkling bottled water, also known as carbonated water, is water that has been carbonated, which means that under pressure, carbon dioxide gas has been dissolved into it. This process produces effervescence, which produces the characteristic bubbles and fizziness associated with sparkling water.

With an increasing emphasis on health and wellbeing, many consumers prefer healthier beverage options than sugary sodas and artificially flavored drinks. Sparkling water is a delightful and hydrating option that contains no calories, making it appealing to health-conscious consumers.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global Sparkling Bottled Water market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, category, packaging type, distribution channel and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global Sparkling Bottled Water market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Liters) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Sparkling Bottled Water market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.





Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, in 2020, mineral sparkling water had a market share of more than 60.0%. The industry is being driven by customer desire for natural and healthful water.

On the basis of distribution channel, in 2020, non-store based segment dominated the market, and convenience stores all had a large stake. The availability of a wide range of premium and private label brands at these stores encourages customers to buy products through these channels.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 35.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 48.4 billion Growth Rate 4.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing consumer preference for healthy alternatives

Availability of novel tastes Companies Profiled Nestlé

PepsiCo Inc.

National Beverage Corp.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

Danone S.A.

SANPELLEGRINO S.p.A.

Hiball

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Local and international brands are striving to adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global Sparkling Bottled Water market include,

In February 2021, PepsiCo, Inc. launched five new caffeinated sparkling water flavours under its bubbly brand, including mango passion fruit, blood orange grapefruit, triple berry, blueberry pomegranate, and citrus cherry.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global Sparkling Bottled Water market growth include Nestlé, PepsiCo Inc., National Beverage Corp., Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., SANPELLEGRINO S.p.A., and Hiball, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global Sparkling Bottled Water market based on product, category, packaging type, distribution channel and region

Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Purified Water Mineral Water Spring Water Sparkling Water

Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Category Plain Flavoured

Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Type Bottles Cans Other

Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel Store Based Non-Store Based

Global Sparkling Bottled Water Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Liters), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Sparkling Bottled WaterMarket US Canada Latin America Sparkling Bottled WaterMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Sparkling Bottled WaterMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Sparkling Bottled WaterMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Sparkling Bottled WaterMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Sparkling Bottled WaterMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Sparkling Bottled Water Report:

What will be the market value of the global Sparkling Bottled Water market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global Sparkling Bottled Water market?

What are the market drivers of the global Sparkling Bottled Water market?

What are the key trends in the global Sparkling Bottled Water market?

Which is the leading region in the global Sparkling Bottled Water market?

What are the major companies operating in the global Sparkling Bottled Water market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global Sparkling Bottled Water market?

Research Methodology



RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

