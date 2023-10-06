[Latest Market Report] Global Seed Coating Materials Market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 3,323.9 million by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 8.1%

Wilmington, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Seed coating compounds are used to improve seed performance, protect them from diseases and pests, improve handling qualities, and increase total yield potential. These materials form a thin covering surrounding the seed and contain insecticides, fungicides, nutrients, growth promoters, and colorants.

Pesticides and fungicides are frequently used in seed coatings to protect seeds from soil-borne illnesses and insect attacks during the early stages of growth. This protection helps to increase plant survival rates and provide healthier crops. Continuous research and development in seed coating technologies has resulted in the development of sophisticated materials that provide nutrients and active substances in a targeted manner. These advancements improve the overall performance of coated seeds.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global seed coating materials market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, crop type, application and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global seed coating materials market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Seed Coating Materials Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of crop type, cereals and grain segment is expected to dominate the global seed coating materials market with 40% market share.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to dominate the global seed coating materials market by 34% of total market share.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 1,923.4 million Market Size Forecast US$ 3,323.9 million Growth Rate 8.1% Key Market Drivers Increasing demand for enhancing seed performance

Rising demand for food and other agricultural goods Companies Profiled Syngenta

BASF SE

Bayer CropScience

Nufarm Limited

Valent BioSciences Corporation

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Market players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global seed coating materials market include,

In February 2022, Croda International collaborated with Xampla to develop a 100% biodegradable seed coating that is devoid of microplastics in nature. This collaboration will assist Croda International in maintaining its leadership position in the seed coating material market.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global seed coating materials market growth include Syngenta, BASF, Bayer CropScience, Nufarm Limited, and Valent BioSciences Corporation, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global seed coating materials market based on type, crop type, application and region

Global Seed Coating Materials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Polymers Clays Waxes Others

Global Seed Coating Materials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Crop Type Grain and Cereal Oilseed Fruit and Vegetable Other Crop Types

Global Seed Coating Materials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Agriculture Horticulture

Global Seed Coating Materials Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Seed Coating Materials Market US Canada Latin America Seed Coating Materials Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Seed Coating Materials Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Seed Coating Materials Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Seed Coating Materials Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Seed Coating Materials Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

