Malaysia's Fight Against Cardiovascular Disease

Latest innovations in heart screening procedures enable patients to take ownership of their cardiovascular health

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) present a substantial global health concern, and Malaysia, is not immune to this health issue. As reported by the World Health Organization, CVDs contribute to nearly 25% of all fatalities in the country. However, the silver lining lies in early detection, which can potentially prevent fatal outcomes. To aid in the early identification of potential CVDs, five hospitals in Malaysia, namely, Bukit Tinggi Medical Centre (BTMC) in Klang, Selangor; Cardio Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) in Kuala Lumpur; Mahkota Heart Centre in Melaka; and Sunway Medical Centre in Selangor, have adopted innovative screening procedures as part of their commitment to advancing cardiovascular health in the country.





BTMC has initiated the first Inclisiran® treatment in the country, offering hope to patients with challenging high LDL-Cholesterol cases. Dr. Yew Kuan Leong, Consultant Cardiologist at BTMC, stresses the importance of early cardiac screening and appropriate prevention in the fight against heart disease. "Elevated LDL-Cholesterol levels is a major risk factor for heart disease and can remain high despite adequate oral cholesterol-lowering drugs. This places them at higher risk of cardiovascular events. To combat this, the use of cutting-edge therapies like PCSK9 inhibitors and siRNA-based treatments is crucial," says Dr. Yew.

CVSKL, a dedicated centre of excellence for cardiovascular care, is the first centre in Southeast Asia to introduce the revolutionary Revolution Apex CT scan. This lightning-fast scanner captures detailed images in a single heartbeat, utilising advanced technology to produce high-resolution images with the lowest radiation dose. "Early detection allows for early intervention, and thus, a better outcome. The Complex High-Risk Percutaneous Coronary Interventions Procedure (CHIP) programme uses highly innovative and advanced technologies to deliver the most precise outcomes," says Dr. Al Fazir Omar, Consultant Cardiologist at CVSKL.

Mahkota Heart Centre, Melaka’s leading provider of comprehensive cardiac care, offers regular community screenings through the MyHeart programme, launched in 2021. “For symptomatic individuals, we provide one-stop CT scan and echo treadmill packages, cardiologist diagnosis, and treatment,” says Dr. Ang Eng Lip, Senior Cardiologist at Mahkota Medical Centre. A key standout feature is their Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, located in the Operation Theatre Complex, ensuring a sterile environment, and reducing the risk of infection.

Sunway Medical Centre Penang offers a one-stop centre for heart screening, where patients can conveniently undergo all necessary tests with confidence, under the guidance of their team of dedicated professionals. “We believe actively involving patients in their own well-being plays an important role in ensuring good long-term cardiovascular health. Creating public awareness, promoting health consciousness and good screening programmes will empower patients to take charge of their own health, which may eventually translate into better compliance on medical care,” says Dr. Khaw Chee Sin, Consultant Physician & Interventional Cardiologist at Sunway Medical Centre Penang.

Innovative screening procedures are pivotal in promoting cardiovascular health in Malaysia, positioning the country at the forefront of global healthcare excellence. With a commitment to cutting-edge medical science, Malaysian healthcare providers employ advanced technologies and therapies to combat heart disease. Malaysia's distinctive feature lies in its dedication to early detection and intervention, ensuring better patient outcomes.

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC), the agency dedicated to facilitating and promoting the growth of the healthcare travel industry, welcomes and commends the innovative enhancements implemented by hospitals. The agency recognises the significance of these innovations in fostering trust and capturing the interest of healthcare travellers seeking treatment in Malaysia.

Beyond exceptional medical services, Malaysia offers a unique blend of healthcare and tourism, where patients and their families not only receive world-class care but also have the opportunity to explore the country's culture, natural beauty, and vibrant cities. This fusion of healthcare and tourism makes Malaysia the ultimate destination for cardiovascular treatment and memorable travel experiences.

To learn more about World Heart Day and for more information on Malaysia Healthcare and its services, please visit https://malaysiahealthcare.org.my or visit our social feeds at: www.facebook.com/MHTCMalaysia or at LinkedIn (Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council).

For media enquiries:

Tutie Ismail

Vice President

Communications

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

tutie@mhtc.org.my Chandrika Bhaskaran

Senior Manager

Public Relations & Content Communications

Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council

chandrika.b@mhtc.org.my

ABOUT THE MALAYSIA HEALTHCARE TRAVEL COUNCIL

The Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) is a government agency under the Ministry of Health Malaysia that has been entrusted with the responsibility of curating the country’s healthcare travel scene, making it a key export service industry. Founded in 2009, MHTC works to streamline industry players and service providers in facilitating and growing Malaysia’s healthcare travel industry under the brand “Malaysia Healthcare” with the intended goal of making Malaysia the leading global healthcare destination. MHTC works closely with over 90 private healthcare facilities in Malaysia, who are registered members of MHTC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0d4c6f2-ccfc-4739-87bb-6e170ebbb67e