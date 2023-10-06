Skimmed Milk Market to Hit US$ 27,686.12 Million By 2031 | Insights By Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global S kimmed M ilk M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. Factors such as a rise in awareness regarding health benefits related to skimmed milk. Moreover, skimmed milk is widely used in various application in the food industry that drives demand and market growth.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the skimmed milk market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 27,686.12 million by 2031 and USD 16,772.11 million by 2023. The market which was valued at USD 15,913.14 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% during the period 2023-2031. The report highlights the significant growth in the growing demand for skimmed milk in the food industry. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the skimmed milk market.

The skimmed milk is also labeled as non-fat milk and is not creamy at all. Skimmed milk is a good source of protein and calcium, and it is low in calories and saturated fat. Skimmed milk is often fortified with vitamins A and D, which are important for bone health and vision. Growing awareness among consumers about the health benefits associated with the product consumption increased the sales of the product. The evolving dietary preferences among consumers and the rising demand for nutritional food ingredients play a crucial role in promoting market growth.

Global Skimmed Milk Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2031 Market Size in 2031 (USD Million) USD 27,686.12 Million CAGR (2023-2031) 6.5% By Type Powder and Liquid By Application Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Prepared Mix, and Others By Distribution Channel Offline (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Dairy, and Others), Online (E-commerce Platform and Company Website) Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Alpen Food Group B.V., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis Ingredients, California Dairies, Inc., Nestle, Schreiber Foods Inc., Amul, Saputo Inc., Arla Foods Inc., and Miraka

Global Skimmed Milk Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the liquid segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. This is due to the presence of large household demand. Skimmed milk in liquid form is consumed by adults-infants-and millennials, therefore growing the demand for the segment.

Based on Application, the confectionery segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. Due to its distinct flavor and smooth milky texture features skim milk is mostly used to produce milk chocolate and it is also used in caramel confections, soft sweets, and different confection coatings frequently.

Based on Distribution Channel, the offline segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The availability of personal store assistants plays a key role in influencing customers to try out new products. Moreover, new brands choose offline channels to start promoting to increase the customer base, moreover also offer to taste the new product.

Based on Region, in the year 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. The increase in disposable income in several economies such as India and China increases the demand for healthy food and dietary products such as skimmed milk in Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape

Alpen Food Group B.V., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Lactalis Ingredients, and California Dairies, Inc. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of skimmed milk. Further, the skimmed milk market is expected to grow steadily due to the increasing health awareness among consumers, especially in regions such as Asia Pacific and Europe are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward increasing expansion of skimmed milk players in the international market is expected to increase the competition in the industry.

Recent Developments

In June 2021, Parag Milk Foods launched its fat-free milk variant under their premium milk brand Pride of Cows. The company plans to expand its brand by launching new milk products in India.

Key Market Takeaways

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share at 34.21% valued at USD 5,443.89 million in 2022 and USD 5,704.19 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 9,382.82 million in 2031. Moreover, in Asia Pacific, India accounted for the highest market share of 28.30% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the liquid segment accounted for the highest market share contribution to the skimmed milk market statistics in 2022.

In the application, the confectionery segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of the skimmed milk market statistics during the forecast period.

In the distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of skimmed milk market statistics during the forecast period.

North America is expected to boost the market demand for skimmed milk due to an increase in the number of middle-class consumers, an increase in income level, and health consciousness among the customers.

List of Major Global Skimmed Milk Market:

Alpen Food Group B.V.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Lactalis Ingredients

California Dairies, Inc.

Nestle

Schreiber Foods Inc.

Amul

Saputo Inc.

Arla Foods Inc.

Miraka

Global Skimmed Milk Market Segmentation:

By Type Powder Liquid

By Application Bakery Confectionery Dairy Prepared Mix Others

By Distribution Channel Offline Hypermarkets and Supermarkets Dairy Others Online E-commerce Platforms Company Websites



Frequently Asked Questions in the Skimmed Milk Market Report

What was the market size of the skimmed milk industry in 2023? In 2023, the market size of skimmed milk was USD 16,772.11 million.

What will be the potential market valuation for the skimmed milk industry by 2031? In 2031, the market size of skimmed milk will be expected to reach USD 27,686.12 million.

What are the key factors restraining the growth of the skimmed milk market? The increasing population of lactose intolerants along with the substantial growth of plant-based milk has restrained the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the skimmed milk market by type? In 2022, the liquid segment accounted for the highest market share in the overall skimmed milk market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period in the skimmed milk market? Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in the overall skimmed milk market.



