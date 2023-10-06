Pano AI and Austin Energy announce a first-of-its-kind partnership in Texas to safeguard communities and utility infrastructure from wildfires

Austin, TX, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin Energy has partnered with Pano AI, the first company to offer a fully managed solution for active wildfire detection using artificial intelligence. The collaboration marks the first deployment of an AI-driven early wildfire detection program in the state to help fortify utilities and local communities against wildfire threats.

The five-year program will commence this fall by auditing strategic locations to station 12 ultra-high-definition, 360-degree, mountaintop cameras that best support wildfire detection to advance Austin Energy’s operational resilience. These cameras are expected to be operational by summer 2024.

“This is an important step for the safety of our community and the reliability of our electric system,” said Chris Vetromile, Austin Energy wildfire program manager. “Climate change is fueling extreme temperatures and this program will save crucial time in responding to wildfires, helping safeguard our community and enhancing our ability to provide uninterrupted electrical service.”

The fusion of visual data from these state-of-the-art cameras, satellite imagery, and artificial intelligence will provide active wildfire detection and real-time situational awareness. This technological advancement to Austin Energy’s wildfire mitigation strategy enables Pano AI’s detection network to monitor regions, including electrical grids, in real-time and detect smoke or fire. As soon as an incident is detected, Austin Energy will be immediately notified alongside first responders and provided with detailed visuals and intelligence such as precise triangulation of ignition sites and identification of structures at risk in the critical first minutes. As a result, fire agencies are equipped with greater intelligence to support a coordinated and rapid response to wildfire threats, enabling improved resilience of utility operations and grid infrastructure and better safeguarded communities from wildfire threads.

"Our partnership with Austin Energy signifies a pivotal moment in wildfire prevention and response in Texas," stated Arvind Satyam, Co-founder and CCO of Pano AI. "We are proud to partner with forward-thinking utility companies like Austin Energy that are committed to protecting and fortifying their communities and improving grid resilience.”

The collaboration highlights the success of the convergence of advanced AI technology and Austin Energy’s proactive commitment to performance, safety, and reliability. By pioneering the deployment of an AI-driven early detection program, this partnership facilitates a new era for wildfire management, showcasing the promise of technology in mitigating the impact of worsening natural disasters and fostering resilience in communities.

Beyond this partnership, Pano AI has collaborated with other utilities including PGE, Xcel Energy and Holy Cross Energy to help them identify and address potential incidents and by giving local fire agencies precise locations to support effective containment before they spread.

In the three years since founding, Pano AI has developed the most advanced product in the marketplace and is deployed with governments, fire authorities, utilities, ski resorts, and private landowners. Pano AI now operates in seven U.S. states (Texas, California, Massachusetts, Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana), four states in Australia (New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria and South Australia), and has recently announced its upcoming expansion into British Columbia, Canada.

About Pano AI

Pano AI is a leader in early wildfire detection, providing the first fully-integrated solution for active wildfire detection using artificial intelligence to help fire authorities identify and extinguish new ignitions before they become a threat. Harnessing the latest developments in hardware, artificial intelligence, and cloud-based software, Pano AI provides fire agencies with real-time actionable intelligence and situational awareness to coordinate an informed rapid response to wildfires before they escalate, safeguarding lives, communities, and the environment. Learn more at: https://www.pano.ai/



About Austin Energy

Customer Driven. Community Focused.

Austin Energy, the City of Austin’s electric utility, serves more than 575,000 residential and commercial customer accounts and more than one million residents in Greater Austin. The utility’s mission — to safely deliver clean, affordable, reliable energy and excellent customer service — has guided Austin Energy in powering the community and supporting the region’s growth since 1895. For more information about Austin Energy, visit austinenergy.com.