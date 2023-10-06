South Dakota Addresses Pharmaceutical Shortages: Introducing the "Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course" for Efficient Supply Chain Management

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the U.S. grappling with prescription drug shortages, South Dakota's Governor Kristi Noem recently spotlighted the necessity of streamlining the international pharmaceutical supply chain. Her proactive measure to expand state medication stockpiles draws attention to an even more pressing issue: the importance of accurate pharmaceutical forecasting. To help address this challenge, ResearchandMarkets.com is excited to add the "Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course." to its portfolio.

The "Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course" aims to instill a robust confidence in forecasting, furnishing participants with a comprehensive understanding of the core principles. This course's relevancy is particularly pronounced today, given the ongoing disruptions in the global pharmaceutical supply chain. South Dakota's call to action highlights the need for competent individuals who can accurately forecast demand and ensure that supply chains are robust and resilient.

Key benefits of the "Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course" include:

In-depth Knowledge: Participants will gain insights into the optimal forecasting methodology tailored for specific products, ensuring that drug supply meets demand.

Participants will gain insights into the optimal forecasting methodology tailored for specific products, ensuring that drug supply meets demand. Comprehensive Content: The course encapsulates foundational forecasting principles, from sales vs epi methodologies to the inclusion of seasonality and recently launched products. The comprehensive nature ensures participants are equipped to tackle even the most complex forecasting challenges.

The course encapsulates foundational forecasting principles, from sales vs epi methodologies to the inclusion of seasonality and recently launched products. The comprehensive nature ensures participants are equipped to tackle even the most complex forecasting challenges. Practical Application: With 17 videos, six real-life examples, and five quizzes, the course offers a hands-on approach. Additionally, two case studies allow participants to put theory into practice by designing and building their forecast models.

With 17 videos, six real-life examples, and five quizzes, the course offers a hands-on approach. Additionally, two case studies allow participants to put theory into practice by designing and building their forecast models. Extended Access: Once enrolled, users can access the course for a full three months, enabling a paced and thorough exploration of the content.

South Dakota's initiative is a reminder of the urgent need to revamp pharmaceutical supply chains. The "Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course" is the answer to ensuring that these supply chains are guided by precise and effective forecasts. By aligning supply with accurate projections of demand, the risks posed by shortages can be significantly reduced.

Ideal for brand teams, business intelligence experts, analysts, forecasters, and even those new to forecasting, this course promises a holistic understanding and a step-by-step guide to pharmaceutical forecasting. It's not just about predicting numbers; it's about securing the health and well-being of countless individuals who depend on timely and adequate drug supplies.

To take a leap forward in ensuring a future where medication shortages are a thing of the past, enroll in the "Fundamentals of Pharmaceutical Forecasting Course" and be part of the solution.

For more information about this training course visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqt80w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.