Acadia Healthcare Investigation Alert: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Long-Term Investors to Submit Their Information Below

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) ("Acadia") against certain of its officers and directors.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Acadia, you may have standing to hold the company harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/AcadiaHealthcareCompanyInc

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, LLP has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800, San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations or Frank J. Johnson, Esq., (619) 814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com or fjohnson@johnsonfistel.com