Rexel: Statement relating to the total number of shares and voting rights pursuant to Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Rules of the French Autorité des marchés financiers

Date Number of shares Number of voting rights 2023-09-30



303,413,265







Theoretical number of voting rights(1): 303,413,265



Exercisable number of voting rights(2): 302,284,714



(1) Number of voting rights including treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

(2) Number of voting rights excluding treasury shares deprived from voting rights.

Attachment