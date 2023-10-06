Mobile Security Market is estimated to USD 10.53 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 11.50% during the forecast period – By PMI

Covina, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mobile Security Market size was valued at USD 3.54 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to USD 10.53 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Mobile security help in protecting sensitive information stored on and transmitted by smartphones, wearable, tablets and other portable devices. Mobile Security has become an important tool to keep unauthorized users from accessing enterprise network.

Growing use of mobile phones, smart phones, tabs by an individual across globe has become major contribution in target market growth. Rising incidence of mobile threats such as web-based threats, application-based threats, and network-based threats has facilitated the demand for target market growth. Further, presence of major players and new developed software such as facial recognition software, fingerprint sensors and others is expected to fuel the demand for Mobile Security market growth over the forecast period.

Recent Key Highlights:

In October 2022, Pradeo acquired Yagaan a mobile security software company. This acquisition will strengthen Pradeo’s entire mobile security chain with addition of web application security to its portfolio by integrating Yagaan’s source code auditing technology.

Leading Players Featured in the Mobile Security Market Research Report:

Kaspersky Lab Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

innoPath Software

Googlem

McAfee software Pvt. Ltd.

Mobile Active Defense

Nokia Corporation

MobileIron Inc

Orange SA among others.

Report Scope:

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2020 to 2030 Market Segmentation By Applications - E-mail spam blocking, Anti-virus, and Malware removal

By End User - Individual Users, Financial Institutions, Retail, Government, Telecom and IT, Education, Manufacturing and Automotive, Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence and Others Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada

Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Analyst View:

Growing adoption of digital technology and surge in use of mobile devices has boost the market growth. Mobile devices have become an important integral part of everyday life for large organizations and individual customers as well where, need for information security has given rise in demand for Mobile Security market growth.

Latest Technology and Trends in Mobile Security Market:

Delve into the dynamic realm of mobile security with our in-depth analysis of the latest technologies and trends. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing threat detection, ensuring swift responses to evolving risks. Blockchain technology provides immutable, decentralized solutions for identity verification and data integrity. The advent of 5G networks demands robust security measures for vast data exchanges. Secure app ecosystems and decentralized identity systems are transforming user privacy and authentication methods. Additionally, the integration of IoT devices requires innovative security protocols. Explore these developments and their market impact for a comprehensive understanding of the mobile security landscape.

Market Dynamics:

The mobile security market is driven by increasing cyber threats, widespread mobile device usage, stringent data protection regulations, and technological advancements like AI and blockchain integration. The rise of mobile payment services, IoT integration, and the BYOD trend in workplaces further fuels demand for advanced security solutions. Cloud-based security options, coupled with growing awareness about mobile security risks, contribute to market growth. The competitive landscape encourages continuous innovation, while the global rollout of 5G networks necessitates heightened security measures. Adapting to these dynamics is crucial for businesses to meet the evolving needs of consumers and organizations in the digital era.

Key Study Points:

Market Size & Growth: Mobile security market: $3.54B in 2020, set to reach $10.53B by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.5%. Market Drivers: Rise in global mobile device use, major players, and tech innovations drive mobile security demand. Acquisitions & Partnerships: Pradeo's acquisition of Yagaan enhances mobile security with web app expertise. Market Segmentation: Diverse applications from E-mail spam blocking to 5G network-specific security measures. Technology Trends & Dynamics: AI threat detection, blockchain identity verification, and adapting to IoT and 5G demands drive market evolution.

Key Questions in Research Report:

What is the current size and growth rate of the mobile security market?

What are the primary drivers fueling the demand for mobile security solutions globally?

Which major players dominate the mobile security industry, and what are their key strategies?

How are emerging technologies like AI, blockchain, and 5G shaping the future of mobile security?

What are the latest trends in mobile security innovation and how are they disrupting the market landscape?

