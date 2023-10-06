HUMBL, Inc. Announces Upcoming Q4 2023 Shareholder Call

San Diego, California, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC: HMBL) (“HUMBL” or "the Company") is pleased to announce its HUMBL Q4 Shareholder Call, set to take place on Tuesday, October 10th, 2023 at 4:30 PM PST.

The HUMBL Chat live session will cover key company advancements across product roadmap, product launches, funding agreements, debt consolidation and other business strategy updates.

HUMBL will discuss product launch and roadmap features such as social payments, live video chat, verified social media and subscription services advancements. The company will also discuss updated financing and debt consolidation progress.

The call will be hosted on HUMBL Chat, the Company's latest offering in live chat, video conferencing and networking solutions. HUMBL intends to use the HUMBL Chat service for future shareholder calls and similar interactions, for a more direct method of communication with the HUMBL Shareholder Community.

Following the HUMBL Shareholder Call, the Company will turn the chat over to a HUMBL community discussion that will be held periodically on the HUMBL Chat platform vs. social media chat alternatives that do not offer video services.

HUMBL Chat will be available to HUMBL Pro+ subscribers, along with early access to the new HUMBL Social (HS2) platform, which will include top community feature requests such as direct messages, as well as the ability to deliver HS2 “compound posts” that include images, video, audio, text, and a link to products or services, all at the same time.

A link to the HUMBL - Q4 2023 Shareholder call will be provided early next week via the Company’s official social media handles.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 technology platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. For more information, please visit: HUMBL.com.

HUMBL has performed digital integrations with athletes and teams from the NCAA, MLB, UFC, WNFC, NASCAR Xfinity, World Surfing, World Rugby and more.

Company Information

HUMBL, Inc.

Email: PR@HUMBL.com

Website: HUMBL.com

Investor Relations

Contact: Stuart T. Smith

Phone: 512-267-2430

Email: SSmith@SmallCapVoice.com