FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Investor Day Webcast Information

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) announced today information regarding the webcast of the Company’s Investor Day at 10:00 AM (EST) on October 11, 2023 in Washington D.C. To participate in the webcast, please register prior at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/registration/270295a2023101110_en. The webcast itself and an on-demand replay will be available using the same link.



FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

