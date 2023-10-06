The Sustainable Green Team Secures Groundbreaking $20M Middle East Deal

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) ("Company"), a leader in environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industry, proudly announces the successful sale of $12 million worth of state-of-the-art equipment as part of a groundbreaking Middle East deal. In addition to the equipment sale, the transaction also includes an allocation of $8 million for transportation and reinstallation, bringing the total deal value to an impressive $20 million.



Earlier this month, The Sustainable Green Team invoiced approximately $7.5 million from its innovative new product lines, HumiSoil® and Core Catalyst, to the Middle East. These achievements demonstrate the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the region.

Tony Raynor, CEO of The Sustainable Green Team, said, "We are delighted to be entering into this partnership, which represents a significant milestone for Sustainable Green Team as we continue our strategic transformation. Our commitment to sustainability drives us to convert underutilized assets into groundbreaking solutions. With our expertise in recycling, we will provide essential knowledge, cutting-edge equipment, and sustainable fiber solutions to the Middle East, a region with a tremendous need for soil enhancement."

Leveraging its recycling prowess, The Sustainable Green Team has developed a comprehensive equipment solution that not only addresses the urgent need for sustainable practices but also tackles the scarcity of high-quality soil. The Company’s cutting-edge equipment is set to revolutionize the approach to soil enhancement in the Middle East, paving the way for a more sustainable and fruitful future.

The Sustainable Green Team extends a warm invitation to industry stakeholders, partners, and enthusiasts to join in celebrating this momentous achievement. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the world, one step at a time.

About The Sustainable Green Team :

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is at the forefront of promoting environmental sustainability through innovative recycling solutions. Committed to preserving and protecting our planet, we specialize in transforming underutilized assets into valuable resources that benefit both the environment and society. With our expertise and cutting-edge equipment, we strive to create a greener future for generations to come. For more information, please visit www.sustainablegreenteam.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

