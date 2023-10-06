atai Life Sciences to Participate in the Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit

NEW YORK and BERLIN, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atai Life Sciences (NASDAQ: ATAI) (“atai”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders, will participate in the Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit being held from October 11-12, 2023.



Details of the company’s participation is as follows:

Jefferies Inaugural Biotech CNS/Neuro Summit

Format: Fireside Chat

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 11th at 8:30 A.M. ET

Location: New York, NY

A webcast of the company’s fireside chat will be available on atai’s website under Events on the Investors section of the atai website: https://ir.atai.life/news-events/events/. A replay will be available following the live event.

About atai Life Sciences



atai is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment of mental health disorders and was founded as a response to the significant unmet need and lack of innovation in the mental health treatment landscape. atai is dedicated to efficiently developing innovative therapeutics to treat depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental health disorders.

By pooling resources and best practices, atai aims to responsibly accelerate the development of new medicines to achieve clinically meaningful and sustained behavioral change in mental health patients.

atai's vision is to heal mental health disorders so that everyone, everywhere can live a more fulfilled life. For more information, please visit www.atai.life.

