Brunswick Exploration Amends 1Minerals Agreement

MONTREAL, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; OTCQB: BRWXF “BRW” or the “Company”) announces an amendment to its Option Agreement with 1Minerals Corp.



The Option Agreement is now dated September 29, 2023 and milestone payments, which apply only to the claims under agreement with 1Minerals, are payable in cash, under the following schedule:

$250,000 upon publication of a Mineral Resource Estimate

$750,000 upon publication of a Preliminary Economic Assessment

$1,500,000 upon publication of a positive Feasibility Study



About Brunswick Exploration

Brunswick Exploration is a Montreal-based mineral exploration company listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for lithium in Canada, a critical metal necessary to global decarbonization and energy transition. The company is rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroots lithium property portfolio in Canada with holdings in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

