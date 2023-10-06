Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GBCI) will report third quarter financial results after the market closes on October 19, 2023. A conference call for investors is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 20, 2023.



Please note that our conference call host no longer offers a general dial-in number.

Investors who would like to join the call may now register by following this link to obtain dial-in instructions: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIbe718214dea94214b3ab02d160926dd0

To participate via the webcast, log on to: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w8zz3hr8

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on our website, www.glacierbancorp.com .

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its bank divisions: Altabank (American Fork, UT) Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).

Randall M. Chesler, CEO

(406) 751-4722

Ron J. Copher, CFO

(406) 751-7706