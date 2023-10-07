Mogul Energy International Announces Strategic Fleet Expansion with Acquisition of 40 Trucks

MIAMI, Oct. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mogul Energy International, Inc., (OTC PINK: MGUY), a leading name in the energy transportation sector, specializing in transportation, logistics, warehouse consolidation, and distribution services for perishable and other time and temperature sensitive types of cargo, is excited to announce a significant milestone in its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and sustainability. The company is now in the process of expanding its fleet through the acquisition of 40 trucks, as a partial addition and replacement of older models by more efficient and environmentally friendly alternatives.



The decision to enhance our fleet is a testament to Mogul Energy International’s dedication to delivering top-tier services to our clients while prioritizing sustainability and operational efficiency. These new additions to our fleet are poised to strengthen our position in the industry, ensuring we continue to meet the growing demand for energy transportation services with utmost reliability and efficiency.



The acquisition of these new trucks marks a critical step in our strategic growth plan. By investing in the latest trucking technology and replacing older vehicles, we aim to optimize our operations, reduce emissions, and enhance the safety of our drivers and the communities in which we operate.



“We are excited about this strategic move to expand and upgrade our fleet,” said Ronen Koubi, CEO of Mogul Energy International. “This investment reaffirms our commitment to providing reliable, environmentally conscious transportation solutions to our customers while maintaining our industry-leading standards of safety and efficiency.”



Mogul Energy International expects to complete the procurement of these 40 new trucks by the end of the current quarter, with each vehicle representing a significant step towards a more sustainable and resilient future for the company.



This strategic fleet expansion aligns with our company’s broader vision of adapting to industry trends, embracing innovation, and contributing to a greener and more efficient future for the energy transportation sector.





About: Mogul Energy International, Inc.

Mogul Energy International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation, logistics, and warehouse consolidation and distribution services for perishable and other time and temperature sensitive type of cargo. It offers refrigerated long haul, regional, and dedicated deliveries for industries that include floral, produce, plants, dairy, poultry, and meats, as well as dry high value commodities.

www.floridabeauty.com

info@floridabeauty.us

Contact:

Ronen Koubi

305-503-2553

info@floridabeauty.us